When I sought advice from someone, they suggested that I go on a diet, which is causing me to lose my bum, which I do not want to lose. What should I do? Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Today, many people are using various methods such as detoxifying, colon cleansing, juicing, and following a diet to improve their health, lose weight, or maintain a healthy weight.

The keto diet, which involves reducing carbohydrate intake and increasing fat consumption, was originally used to treat epilepsy, but now, it is also being promoted as a solution for obesity, arthritis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome, brain injuries, and acne, among other conditions.

When carbohydrate levels are low, blood sugar levels decrease, which can be beneficial for managing diabetes. The body then starts to break down fat for energy, producing ketones in the process. Ketones are also produced during fasting or prolonged periods of exercise and can help manage obesity.

However, having too many ketones in the body can lead to a condition called ketoacidosis, where the blood becomes too acidic. This can be a health risk, particularly for individuals with uncontrolled diabetes.

In addition, some women may be concerned that the keto diet could reduce the fat in their buttocks, which is a common feature that is admired by some men in Uganda. As a result, it is important for individuals considering the keto diet to seek advice from a doctor or nutritionist.

Why do I feel nauseous after drinking water?

Whenever I drink water, I immediately feel nauseous. What can I drink instead? Erasmus

Dear Erasmus,

Water is essential for life. The chemical reactions that sustain our bodies take place in a water medium. Therefore, it is important to drink enough water for proper bodily functioning. Dehydration can be life-threatening, so it is crucial to stay hydrated.

However, excessive water intake can disrupt the body's water balance and lead to health issues. When one is low on water, their body signals thirst as a way to remind them to drink water.

Thirst is more common in younger individuals, so relying solely on thirst to stay hydrated might not be sufficient, especially for the elderly.

If drinking plain water makes you nauseated, it is important to consult a doctor to rule out any underlying medical issues. There are alternative fluids that can help maintain proper water balance.

However, fluids such as alcohol, tea, coffee, and energy drinks are not ideal for quenching thirst as they can lead to increased water loss through urination and sweating due to their caffeine and sugar content.

On the other hand, fruit juice and milk, due to their water content and nutritional value, can be better options for fluid replacement.