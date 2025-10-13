Hello

Ask the doctor: Is diabetes responsible for my irregular periods at 35?

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) ranks Uganda among the top 48 countries with a growing diabetes-related health issue. FILE | PHOTO 

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

I am a 35-year-old diabetic who has noticed changes in my periods. Sometimes I do not get periods at all, and other times my periods are very long. Can diabetes cause this, or could there be other reasons for these irregular periods? Dinah

Dear Dinah,

Diabetes Mellitus (commonly known as diabetes) is a chronic condition that arises when the pancreas either does not produce enough insulin or the insulin produced is ineffective in regulating blood sugar levels.

This leads to elevated blood sugar, which can cause symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, fatigue, and blurred vision, among others. 

Individuals with diabetes may indeed experience irregular periods. This can be linked to various factors, including being overweight or experiencing rapid weight loss, both of which can disrupt menstrual regularity and require further investigation and management to normalise periods. 

Additionally, diabetes itself can contribute to irregular periods due to insulin resistance.

Elevated insulin levels are known to interfere with the regularity of menstrual cycles. In cases of type 1 diabetes, reduced insulin production can disturb the hormonal balance that regulates menstruation. 

To effectively manage diabetes and help regularise menstrual cycles, it is essential to adopt a balanced diet that is low in fats and sugars, engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical exercise weekly, ensure adequate sleep, manage stress, and adhere to prescribed diabetes medications. 

At the age of 35, some women may experience irregular periods due to age-related fluctuations in the hormones that regulate menstruation. It is not uncommon for some women to enter menopause earlier than expected.

Additionally, hormonal contraception can also contribute to irregular menstrual cycles.

