Ask the Doctor: Is it possible to get pregnant after withdrawal?

Recently, my boyfriend practiced the withdrawal method during sexual intercourse. However, I have recently tested and I am pregnant. He is denying the pregnancy saying he pulled out. Nabatanzi

Dear Nabatanzi,

Pulling out or what is called coitus interruptus is not as effective as other types of contraception such as coils (intrauterine devices), birth control pills, condoms, implants, injectables, condoms as well as male and female sterilisation. Unfortunately, it does not protect one or both partners from sexually transmitted infections as condoms do.

Coitus interruptus is about only 78 percent effective and is even much less effective during the five days before and during ovulation (fertile days).

Coitus interruptus requires one to pass urine before beginning the second or other rounds, failure of which will cause the sperms left in the urethra during the previous rounds to be pushed into a woman’s birth canal by precum, resulting in unintended pregnancy.

Coitus interruptus not being effective, is not recommended by most doctors.

Can mosquitoes transmit HIV?

My brother and I live in a single room and I suspect the fevers we both keep suffering from are caused by mosquitoes. Recently, we tested for HIV and he was positive while I am not. Will mosquitoes transmit the infection to me as well? Freddy

Dear Freddy,

Mosquito bites are not known to spread HIV infection but diseases such as yellow fever and malaria, among others.

Once a mosquito bites a person suffering from malaria, the blood is taken into the digestive system where the parasites develop before they are shifted to the salivary glands in their multitudes. Upon the same mosquito biting a malaria-free person, it vomits from the salivary gland already developed parasites in the person, leading to malaria transmission.

Only female Anopheles mosquitoes can spread malaria because they are primed to do so. The same malaria-causing mosquitoes are not primed to transmit HIV infection and will, therefore, not transmit HIV. The mosquito's digestive system lacks human cells with CD4 receptors that are used by the virus to multiply after a mosquito has consumed HIV in human blood.

Even if the mosquito after feeding on a person with HIV has blood on it that it can cause to reach the human body, the numbers of the virus reaching the next person (infectious dose) are few and will not be enough to cause infection.

Why do I feel like I am being strangled in my sleep?

While I sleep at night, I feel as though something is strangling me. Doctors tell me it is a result of stress but I am not stressed. What could be the cause? Milka

Dear Milka

When people face a difficult situation, they may get worried and show certain symptoms related to a bid to meet the challenge caused by the difficult situation. Those symptoms may lead to what may be called stress.

Stress may, in different ways, affect our emotions, bodily functions and how we behave, with some people noticing the cause of their symptoms while others may not until they are alerted by someone else, such as a doctor.

Some of the stress symptoms may include reduced sex drive, reduced fertility, irregular periods, pimples (acne), lack of sleep, digestion problems, hair loss, weight gain, thumping of the heart, fatigue, a lump in the throat and sweating, among other symptoms.

What you call being “strangled in the neck” could be the painless lump in the throat (Globus pharyngeus) usually related to the said anxiety and stress.