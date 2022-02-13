Ask the doctor: Is there a cure for eyaabwe?

My three-year-old child has eyaabwe. Is there a cure or will the child take medication for the rest of their life? Nightingale

Dear Nightingale

Febrile seizures (Eyaabwe) are convulsions that can happen when a child has a fever above 100.4°F (38°C)

Usually, fevers in children are caused by infections, which can be prevented or eliminated through immunisation, use of a mosquito net, cleanliness and proper treatment after a malaria diagnosis, among other ways.

Only about one percent of eyaabwe attacks may be associated with epilepsy. However, if your child gets fever and convulsions, take them to a doctor who will carry out tests to rule out epilepsy (a neurological disorder that causes seizures or unusual sensations and behaviours).

The condition affects children mostly from six months to six years of age because of a rapid or sudden rise in a child’s body temperature, usually above 38°C. This rapid rise in temperature may cause abnormal electrical discharges in the brain, leading to the said epileptic attack.

The growing brain of a child from a prone family may be more sensitive to fevers than that of an adult and children will most likely outgrow the convulsions by around six years of age.

A number of mothers tend to put a child with fever under so many layers of cloth, risking a rise in temperature and increasing the risk of convulsions. Others cover the children or even tent them in a thick blanket while steaming them with herbs, apparently, to sweat out the fever.

Dressing the baby lightly and putting the child in an airy room may help prevent the convulsions. In this case, avoid steaming the child since temperature rises may cause convulsions. Also, avoid sponging the baby with cold water since in case of a respiratory tract infection, the child might get pneumonia.

Although caretakers offer first aid such as putting onions in the nose or a spoon in the mouth, one should offer first aid by dressing the child in light clothing, inserting a panadol or diclofenac suppository in the child’s rectum, putting them in a recovery position, tepid sponging and eventually taking the baby to a doctor for further management. Note that the baby should still be taken to hospital even when the temperature abates and the convulsions have stopped.

What causes pus in urine?

When passing urine, I notice some pus. I do not feel any pain and I am physically fit since I exercise and I have done so for the last 40 years. Could it be a sign of prostate cancer? Japhet

Dear Japhet,

Pus in urine accompanied by other symptoms such as painful urination may indicate a urinary tract infection. This pus may not be visible in most cases. When visible, it may indicate a sexually transmitted infection of the urethra such as gonorrhoea.

Both a urinary tract infection and a sexually transmitted infection affecting the urethra are usually accompanied by symptoms, especially painful urination.

Exercising for 40 years means that you are 50 years or older, a time when health problems due to an enlarged prostate usually surface.

One result of an enlarged prostate may be semen going backwards into the bladder instead of outwards to and through the urethral opening at the tip of the penis (retrograde ejaculation). If one engages in sexual intercourse at night, the first urine he passes in the morning may be cloudy because of semen. Sometimes, the semen may come at the end of urination unlike one without retrograde ejaculation where semen left in the urethra comes out with the first stream of urine as one passes urine in the morning.

Also, passing urine together with stool when one is constipated may cause hard stool to massage the prostate gland, leading to the urine coming out with some prostatic white or thick fluid one might mistake for pus.