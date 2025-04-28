Ask the doctor: What are dental implants?

Dental implants are small, screw-like posts typically made from biocompatible materials such as titanium or zirconium. They are surgically inserted into the jawbone, where they serve as artificial roots for replacement teeth. Once placed, the implants fuse with the jawbone through a process called osseointegration, creating a strong and stable foundation for various dental restorations.

A complete dental implant restoration consists of three main components; the implant post, which is embedded into the jawbone and acts as a tooth root; the abutment, a small connector that supports the final tooth; and the crown, bridge, or denture, which is the visible part of the replacement that is designed to function and appear like a natural tooth.

Are dental implants safe?

Dental implants have been used safely and effectively for decades. The materials used (titanium and zirconium) are well-tolerated by the human body and are considered biocompatible, meaning they do not irritate or harm surrounding tissues. With proper care and good oral hygiene, dental implants can last for many years, often a lifetime.

Benefits of dental implants

One of the most significant benefits of dental implants is the restoration of full chewing ability. Patients can enjoy their favourite foods again without discomfort or limitation. In addition to functionality, implants greatly enhance cosmetic appearance. They help maintain the natural shape of the face and provide a confident, natural-looking smile. Dental implants also help preserve the jawbone. After tooth loss, the jawbone may begin to shrink due to a lack of stimulation. Implants mimic the role of natural tooth roots by stimulating the bone, helping to prevent bone loss and maintaining facial structure. Furthermore, implants keep adjacent teeth from shifting into the gap left by the missing tooth, thus supporting overall dental alignment. For patients who wear dentures, dental implants can bring added stability.

They anchor the dentures firmly in place, eliminating the discomfort and movement often associated with traditional dentures. Overall, implants contribute to an improved quality of life, restoring comfort, functionality, and confidence. Dental implants are a safe, effective, and long-lasting solution for tooth loss. Whether you have lost a single tooth, several teeth, or even all your teeth, implants can help restore your smile and improve your quality of life. If you are considering dental implants, consult with a qualified dental professional to explore your options and develop a personalised treatment plan.

The writer, Dr. Kalyesubula Nelson, is a dental surgeon.