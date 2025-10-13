Ask the doctor: What are some harmful oral traditions?

In the spirit of national pride after recent Independence Day celebrations, it is important to reflect not only on what unites us but also on practices that might unintentionally harm our health.

Some cultural customs, rooted in long-standing beliefs about health, teething, and beauty, have notable effects on oral health.

These practices are often carried out with the aim of protecting children or enhancing well-being, yet they can cause serious dental issues, including infections, tooth loss, and difficulties accessing modern dental care.

Infant oral mutilation (Ebiino)

Widespread among the Banyankole and other Southwestern communities, infant oral mutilation involves the forceful removal or mutilation of primary canine tooth buds, often referred to as “false teeth” in children under two years.

This stems from the belief that these teeth are worms or supernatural objects causing fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, or other childhood ailments, and that removing them “cures” the child.

In reality, these symptoms are usually normal occurrences related to teething or unrelated illnesses.

The procedure is performed without anaesthesia using unsterilised tools such as knives or heated needles, leading to severe pain, bleeding, infections, abscesses, and, in extreme cases, death from sepsis.

Long-term consequences include missing permanent canine teeth, misaligned teeth, shifting of posterior teeth, disrupted bites, and an increased risk of decay and gum disease later in life.

Gi Dog and Gi Dwon

More prevalent in northern Uganda, these practices involve the crude removal of tonsils, tonsillitis stones (Gi Dwon), or sometimes lower incisors (Gi Dog) in children. Like infant oral mutilation, they are rooted in teething myths, where swollen gums or throat structures are mistakenly viewed as harmful “false teeth.”

Performed by untrained practitioners using sharp objects, these procedures carry risks of excessive bleeding, airway obstruction, infection, and scarring.

They can also lead to chronic throat problems and discourage preventive dental care, as children may associate oral health with pain and risk.

Cutting the uvula

Across Uganda, traditional healers sometimes cut the uvula (a fleshy extension at the back of the soft palate which hangs above the throat) in response to inflamed tonsils, mouth swellings, or tonsillar stones.

This practice poses risks of infection, structural damage, and loss of uvula function, affecting swallowing, speech, and saliva secretion.

By prioritising treatment from qualified dental professionals, communities can protect children, break free from dangerous myths, and ensure healthier smiles for future generations.

Let us embrace evidence-based care and work together to safeguard oral health across Uganda.