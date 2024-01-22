Ask the Doctor: What causes recurrent UTIs?

Why is it that when I travel out of Uganda, be it by road or air, I always get UTIs? This is even when I use condoms during sexual intercourse. Benita

Dear Benita,

A Urinary tract infection, (UTI) refers to any infection occurring in the urinary tract (urethra, bladder, ureters and kidneys).

Women may suffer recurrent UTIs because of their anatomy which makes bacteria from the anus easily access the urethral opening. This is coupled with having a very short urethra and not taking enough fluids to make a woman urinate more to flash germs out of the urinary tract to prevent UTIs.

Unfortunately, while travelling, women will avoid taking fluids because they want to pass urine in convenient and clean places which may not be available during travel.

Avoiding taking enough fluids increases one’s risk of getting a UTI. Then even when they feel like passing urine, they will hold it further, risking getting a UTI.

Travelling a lot may contribute to travel stress and anxiety which weakens the body’s immunity so that one may fail to resist infections, including urinary tract infections.

While travelling, a number of women wear too many clothes such as multiple non-cotton panties as well as hard jeans and jackets, resulting in too much sweating and damp underwear which also increases one’s risk of getting a UTI.

Travelling requires a woman to take lots of fluids and passing urine when required. One should also dress lightly with cotton undergarments to lessen sweat dampening the undergarments.

Many Ugandans wrongly attribute UTIs to sex. However, much as UTIs are more common in sexually active women, they are not usually taken to be sexually transmitted.

However, sexual intercourse may cause a bladder infection known as honeymoon cystitis which is caused by penile movements massaging germs that have been lingering around the female part into the bladder, leading to infection. Use of condoms here, due to using more force during sex just like a man may do during a honeymoon, may risk a woman the infection.

Honeymoon cystitis may be prevented by passing urine at least within 30 minutes after sex to flush out germs that may have been pumped into the urinary tract by sexual activity.

After having a baby, my wife won’t stop crying. Is this normal?

My wife, 43, delivered our second baby on Christmas Day but she has been crying since. No effort to calm her has worked. Is she just happy to have a baby boy or is there something else going on? Lulenti

Dear Lulenti,

Much as she may have been crying because of the joy of having babies of the parental gender preference, it is likely that she may be having a more serious emotional problem, requiring a doctor’s intervention.

Your wife is likely having what is called baby blues (which usually include mood swings, crying spells and anxiety), which may happen two to three days after the baby is born and may only last for about two weeks. If the crying takes longer or worsens, she may be having a more serious condition called post-natal depression or worse, post-natal psychosis.

Mothers with a family history of mental illness, a drop in the hormones including thyroid, oestrogen and progesterone after delivery and emotional issues surrounding lack of sleep or problems likely to be encountered looking after the newborn, may risk a mother suffering the blues.

Take your wife to see a doctor for proper management. She also requires to have ample rest and accept help from family and friends.