Ask the doctor: Why do I bleed after sexual intercourse?

Usually after sexual intercourse, I notice blood on my fingers while washing my private parts. Should I be worried? Sylvia

Dear Sylvia,

During sexual intercourse, one may become a bit numb due to the pleasant feeling but if one’s partner is always rough or the woman has an infection, then there might be pain which may be accompanied by bleeding in one’s private parts.

Unfortunately, a woman may not always see blood during sexual intercourse but afterwards. When a woman who is not in her period bleeds after sex, this is called post-coital bleeding. Bleeding once without any other symptoms might mean the bleeding is harmless but recurrent bleeding or when it is associated with symptoms such as painful sex can be a sign of a serious condition requiring immediate investigation and treatment.

In women, bleeding after sexual intercourse without any symptoms can occur once in a while, especially at the time of ovulation, close to the start of one’s period, or when one is taking contraceptives, especially depo provera or injectaplan. The bleeding associated with other symptoms such as painful sex, or vaginal discharge may indicate a sexually transmitted disease. Vaginal dryness, apart from bleeding, may also be associated with painful sexual intercourse.

Given the fact that such bleeding can be the first symptom of cancer of the cervix, any woman who bleeds more than once after sexual intercourse should visit a doctor for further evaluation and treatment. Infections such as venereal warts may not be associated with painful sex and, therefore, confused with cancer of the cervix.

Sometimes, blood after sexual intercourse may be from a man (Hematospermia) who has no other symptoms hence confusing this with blood from a female partner. Hematospermia is quite common although it mostly goes unnoticed since it is mostly thought the woman is the one bleeding and its women who notice it but do not it seriously.

Do I have Covid-19?

I lost my sense of smell last year after suffering from Covid-19 and although I was told it would return, it has not. Am I suffering from reinfection? Amos

Dear Amos,

Covid-19 is a new viral respiratory disease which affects the respiratory and other systems differently in different or the same people in case of a reinfection. Most infected people will develop mild to moderate illness and recover well. Those affected may get fever, cough, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of taste or smell, among many other symptoms.

The disease is being studied and, therefore, conclusions about its symptoms, their severity or how long they affect a person may keep changing with time because the disease is new and a lot about it is unknown or still being studied.

Reinfection with the virus that causes Covid-19 means a person was infected, recovered, and then later became infected again. Although reinfections occur, most people will have some protection from repeat infections for about three months to five years.

That said, however, for some people, the coronavirus can cause symptoms that last for weeks or months after the infection has gone (post-Covid-19 syndrome or “long Covid”). Although long Covid may start from three months from the onset of Covid-19 symptoms and last at least two months, some symptoms such as loss of smell may last longer. Loss of smell is not only from the effects of the virus on the nasal smell area but it may also be due to destruction of the brain cells in the smell area (olfactory bulb), which may create permanent smell problems.

Unfortunately, long Covid symptoms do not depend on the severity of Covid-19 and those with mild symptoms also suffer from extreme tiredness (fatigue), shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, problems with memory and concentration (“brain fog”), dizziness, difficulty sleeping (insomnia),fever and changes to sense of smell or taste or their loss.

Visit your doctor for evaluation and treatment because what may be causing your loss of smell may be something else instead of Covid-19 which if not addressed may lead to permanent loss of smell which would have been prevented.