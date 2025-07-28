Ask the doctor: Why do I sweat so much at night?

I experience excessive sweating at night, particularly between 3am and 4am, along with severe itching beneath and around my testicles. I often scratch until my skin peels, leading to wounds. What might be causing this, and what steps should I take to ease the itching and sweating? Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

We mainly sweat so that when the sweat evaporates off the skin, it cools us down. This sweating happens both during the day and at night. Since you experience sweating a lot at night (nocturnal hyperhidrosis), this may be because you are in menopause if you are a woman, have a fever due to an infection such as tuberculosis, a cancer such as Hodgkin's lymphoma, an overactive thyroid, stress and anxiety or you are taking drugs, especially those given for fever (Aspirin, Panadol and Ibuprofen). Too much sweating at night can lead to the sweat blocking the tubes that bring sweat to the skin, ending up with bumps that may itch and give one a scratching feeling.

The broken skin worsens the itching since the sweat will more easily irritate the exposed skin areas. That said, itching at night may not be from sweating but solely due to other causes, including skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (eczema), psoriasis, bed bugs, lice, scabies, kidney or liver disease, iron deficiency anaemia, thyroid problems, shingles and diabetes, among many others that need to be checked out. Treating itchy skin at night involves first diagnosing the cause and dealing decisively with it. If a cause is not found, or in addition to removing the cause, over-the-counter medications, especially the older antihistamines such as Piriton and Phenergan, can be preferred because they both relieve the itch and improve sleep.

The said drugs can be tried if lifestyle changes do not stop the itching (or together). Lifestyle changes, including applying cool, wet compresses to soothe the itch, taking a bath with lukewarm water, wearing cotton pyjamas, keeping the temperature in the bedroom cool, avoiding using cosmetics or scented soaps, and keeping fingernails short to avoid scratching (which is by reflex), may all also be important to stop the itching.