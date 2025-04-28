Ask the doctor: Why do my legs look shorter and thinner?

Why do my legs seem much shorter and smaller than they were about 20 years ago? I have noticed this change, especially when I wear my clothes. Can you help explain why this is happening? Domazo

Dear Domazo,

It is not uncommon for people to notice that their legs appear shorter and thinner as they grow older. You might even realise that clothes that once fit perfectly no longer do, especially around the legs. This change, though often surprising, is part of the natural ageing process.

The perceived “shortening” of the legs is often due to several age-related changes. One major factor is the loss of tissue and the reduction in the spaces between the vertebrae of the spine. As the spine compresses and posture becomes more stooped with age, people may appear shorter, affecting how the legs are perceived in proportion to the rest of the body.

As for thinning, a key contributor is sarcopenia; the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength that typically begins around the age of 30 and accelerates with age. In Uganda and elsewhere, this muscle loss is sometimes wrongly blamed on frequently wearing trousers.

However, more scientific causes include reduced physical activity, poor protein intake, decreased blood flow to the legs, and nerve compression from aging bones in the spine. To help slow these changes, lifestyle adjustments can be very beneficial. Regular physical exercise, especially strength training and walking, can maintain muscle mass and bone strength. A protein-rich diet, including foods such as eggs, nuts, and bananas, supports muscle health.

Additionally, spending time in the sun helps the body produce vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones and overall mobility. While these changes are a natural part of growing older, taking proactive steps can help maintain leg strength and function, as well as enhance one’s overall quality of life.