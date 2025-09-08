Ask the doctor: Why has my voice become deeper at 72?

I am a 72-year-old woman, and I have noticed my voice has become deeper and huskier over the years. People often greet me on the phone, thinking I am a man. I never had a voice like this when I was younger. What could be causing this change, and is there anything I can do about it? LBK

Dear LBK,

During puberty, boys’ voices deepen while those of girls become higher-pitched. For boys, this is because, apart from the enlargement of the voice box (known as Adam's apple in men), the vocal folds in the box become longer and thicker as a response to an increase in the male hormone testosterone at puberty.

For girls, due to low levels of testosterone, there is less significant enlargement of the voice box, resulting in a high-pitched sound. Both men and women have male and female sex hormones; however, in men, male hormones predominate, and vice versa in women.

During menopause, female hormone levels drop sharply, leading to a relative increase in testosterone, which can risk changes such as a breaking voice and chin hair, among other masculine features.

Menopausal women often suffer from dryness and thinning of many body tissues because of the loss of collagen and muscle mass, which can also affect the vocal cords, making them less flexible and leading to a husky, man’s voice. This can be worsened by smoking cigarettes or even a pipe (mindi), often done to alleviate stress or attract men, who today tend to prefer wet women.

Smoking may also affect the vocal cords, resulting in inflamed, dry and thicker cords, further leading to a deeper male-like voice. It is important to avoid smoking, have lots of fluids and enough rest to ease deepening of the voice. It is also important to know that voice changes are common with age in both men and women, and therefore, like any ravages of age, may be difficult to avoid.

Voice changes are a natural part of ageing and menopause, affecting both men and women. While a deeper or huskier voice can be surprising, it is generally harmless. With healthy lifestyle choices and awareness of contributing factors, you can maintainconfidence in your speaking voice.