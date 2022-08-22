Ask the doctor: Why have I failed to get pregnant?

For three years, I used a coil for family planning. However, although I had it removed two years ago, a scan shows a small piece was not removed. Is this the reason I have failed to get pregnant? Kevina

Dear Kevina,

In Uganda, the main contraceptive device used is the T-shaped plastic device with a copper wire on the outside and, hence, the name copper T, also referred to as a coil.

Copper wire produces an inflammatory reaction that is toxic to sperm and eggs, preventing pregnancy. The plastic also produces a foreign body reaction in the uterus, further preventing pregnancy. When a piece of the device is left in the womb, it may, therefore, still prevent pregnancy though not as efficiently as a whole device would.

A number of women think that using a copper T is likely to reduce fertility in the future but this does not happen directly since once the device is removed, pregnancy may happen immediately, unless there is another problem causing fertility delay.

A woman’s fertility largely depends on her age with it reducing with advance in age. A woman’s peak reproductive years are between the late teens and late 20s so that by age 30, fertility has started to decline. Many women who have had children but start contraception are usually older and, therefore, less fertile when they stop the contraceptive.

And as women age, they are at higher risk of disorders that can interfere with fertility such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis. Older women also tend to have more health problems than younger women, which problems may include high blood pressure, preeclampsia and diabetes, which if an older woman got pregnant with will most likely lead to pregnancy complications. To worsen matters, an older woman is usually married to a much older man whose interest in sex or having children may have declined.

Visit your gynaecologist together with your husband to ascertain why you are not getting pregnant. Meanwhile, you need lifestyle changes to keep a healthy weight (not too much or too little) by exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet. Avoid taking too much alcohol, smoking or taking unprescribed drugs, including herbs.

How can I relieve my baby’s constipation?

In the beginning, my newborn would pass green stool. He is now five months old but constipated. What will provide relief? Halima

Dear Halima,

A newborn may pass greenish black stool (meconium); the first stool to be passed after birth.

This meconium is made up of cells, protein, fats, and intestinal secretions such as bile since the baby has not yet had external feeds. It is passed in the first few hours after the baby is born. If this has not ended by the second day, a doctor should be consulted to rule out problems with the digestive tract, among others.

Some babies pass meconium while still in the womb during late pregnancy or during a difficult delivery, risking meconium and amniotic fluid entering the breathing system leading to breathing problems (meconium aspiration).