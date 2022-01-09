Ask the doctor: Why is there a lump inside my sister’s vagina?

Since your sister is pregnant, which could be the cause, she needs to regularly attend antenatal care where she will see an obstetrician for medical advice and management. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Since your sister is pregnant, which could be the cause, more than anybody else, she needs to regularly attend antenatal care where she will see an obstetrician for medical advice and management.

My sister, who is pregnant with her seventh baby says there is something hard in her vagina. What could it be? Anastasia

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.