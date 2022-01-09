Ask the doctor: Why is there a lump inside my sister’s vagina?

My sister, who is pregnant with her seventh baby says there is something hard in her vagina. What could it be? Anastasia

Dear Anastasia,

Something hard in the vaginal canal during pregnancy could be a swelling such as a Nabothian cyst (a lump filled with mucus on the cervix), a prolapsed cervix or both, and these are common during pregnancy.

Nabothian cysts form when the mucus-producing glands in the cervix (columnar epithelium) are coated with skin cells (squamous epithelium) and become clogged and swollen with mucus. This may happen during pregnancy.

A uterine prolapse occurs when the muscles and ligaments that hold the uterus in place weaken as with old age, when one has had many or difficult deliveries, or is overweight. Here, the uterus will descend into the vagina and sometimes, protrude.

Since your sister is pregnant, which could be the cause, more than anybody else, she needs to regularly attend antenatal care where she will see an obstetrician for medical advice and management.

Also, since your sister is pregnant, the womb may have medically insignificantly descended requiring bed rest and waiting for delivery to correct the problem. Visiting a hospital will help the doctor decide whether she will give birth through a caesarean operation instead of pushing to deliver the baby, which may be feared to cause more descent of the womb.

What causes pimples during menstruation?

I suffer from painful pimples which always come during my period. What can I do? Cynthia

Dear Cynthia,

Pimples or Acne develop from oil glands (sebaceous glands) on the skin of the face, back, chest, shoulder, ears, and ano-genital areas. This is because there are many sebaceous glands in these areas of the skin.

Increase of male hormones at puberty is usually to blame for pimples. An increase of progesterone in the latter half of the period cycle that increases oil gland oil as well as associated fluid retention in the skin apart from a relative increase of male hormones towards one’s period can worsen pimples and cause a few in private areas of the body. Pain may result from, associated inflammation, or infection of oil glands by acne bacteria which also block the oil gland trapping back pigmented debris of dead cells which may lead to black areas (black comedones).

Acne affects adolescents most and may lead to lots of stress but fortunately, no one will pry private areas. Fortunately, pimples are temporary and go as one grows older.

Since acne usually clears after puberty, if it is not serious, it should not be scratched which may cause formation of wounds and scars or cause bacteria to sink deeper, worsening the problem.. However, if it is serious, then a doctor, preferably of the skin (a dermatologist) should be consulted.

Treatment then should focus on the causes and factors such as drugs (steroids such as dexamethasone given for treatment of Covid-19), conditions associated with high sex hormone levels (stress, Cushing’s syndrome, polycystic ovarian syndrome), excessive intake of dairy products, meat protein and sugars and use of cosmetics which worsen acne.