Ask the Doctor: Will a painful period affect my ability to have children?

I am 13 years old. Nowadays, when I get my periods, they are very painful and cause a fever, diarrhoea as well as vomiting. What is the cause and will I be able to have children in future? Amita

Dear Amita,

Period pain or other symptoms related to periods may vary in severity, with some women being symptom-free and others having severe symptoms.

Many girls may start their periods without ovulating, which means they may have no serious symptoms. A few months after, the girls may start ovulating leading to symptoms such as headaches, pain in the breasts, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, among others.

The period pain you are talking about is referred to as primary dysmenorrhea, which may not have a found cause but thought to be due to abnormal contractions of the uterus due to a chemical produced by the inside lining of the womb (prostaglandins).

The prostaglandins contract the womb to help shed the inner womb membrane in what is seen as a period.

Extra prostaglandins may lead to painful periods apart from spilling out of the womb and together with other hormonal changes may result in an array of physical and psychological symptoms including fatigue, headaches, mood changes, diarrhoea and vomiting, among others.

Much as you fear that your symptoms may be related to infertility, it is actually another type of dysmenorrhoea called secondary dysmenorrhea caused by infection in the womb, fallopian tubes and ovaries, a membrane usually inside the womb when it is found elsewhere in the body (endometriosis) and fibroids that may be associated with infertility but not your type of dysmenorrhoea.

Although primary dysmenorrhea period pain lessens after a woman has had an orgasm, as women get older or after giving birth, sexual intercourse or pregnancy in a 13-year-old is not advised and waiting for age to reduce the pain may not be pleasant.

The pain may be reduced by applying heat to the abdomen using a hot water bottle, engaging in mild exercise, eating a balanced diet and using over the counter pain killers.

If the above do not help, medications such as a painkiller called mefenamic acid as well as hormonal contraceptives that block monthly ovulation and relieve symptoms may be prescribed by a doctor.

Why are my periods so painful?

For the past four months, my periods come twice a month and they are painful. Why? Is this the reason I am fat and will this affect my ability to have children in future? Hayat

Dear Hayat,

Much as they are called monthly periods, menstruation does not follow calendar months. In fact, a woman may have her periods anywhere from 21 to 35 days, with the average being 28 days. Getting periods sooner, say at around 21 days, can lead to a woman getting her periods twice a month, which will be taken to be normal.

It is also true that a woman may have normal periods and then have bleeding or spotting for a day or two during ovulation, which then may be mistaken for having had periods twice a month.

However, some women who get periods twice a month may actually be having irregular periods which if they happen together with gain in weight may indicate a problem with hormones, a condition called polycystic ovarian syndrome. Too much weight gain (or weight loss) on its own may also lead to irregular periods.

Painful menstrual periods may be more common with irregular periods or heavy bleeding. This may be caused by overproduction of uterine substances that contract the womb (prostaglandins).

Conditions such as having a membrane that is found inside the womb (endometriosis) elsewhere in the body, uterine fibroids and infection in the womb, fallopian tubes or ovaries (PID) can cause menstrual cramps, infertility, heavy and irregular periods requiring them to be checked out as well.