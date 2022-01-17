Ask the doctor: Will the coil put my baby at risk?

I am a mother of five. Recently, I had a coil inserted after confirming through a pregnant test that I was not pregnant. However, after missing my period and starting to vomit, I have tested positive for pregnancy. Was I pregnant when the doctor inserted the coil? Nightingale

Dear Nightingale,

A woman who has had a copper intra-uterine contraceptive device (IUCD) can straight away start engaging in sexual intercourse without fear of getting pregnant. A copper IUCD can even be used up to five days after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy (emergency contraception).

Many sexually active women check urine pregnancy tests before insertion of the intra uterine device (coil) yet one may already be pregnant but the test still shows a negative.

One may miss their period but on checking for pregnancy she may be negative yet she is pregnant requiring a test repeat say after a week or two if one does not get her period.

An IUCD ideally should be inserted when a woman is in her period to ensure it is not done when she is already pregnant.