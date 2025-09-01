Ask Uganda Cancer Institute: The overlooked burden of bone cancer

Cancer remains a major health challenge in Uganda. While breast, cervical, and prostate cancers are widely discussed, bone cancer is often misunderstood. For affected families, it brings significant pain, difficult treatments, and sometimes tragic loss. Raising awareness is essential to help people recognise symptoms early and seek timely care.

What is it?

Bone cancer involves abnormal cells growing out of control within bone tissue, forming a tumor. Primary bone cancer starts in the bone itself. Secondary bone cancer spreads from other organs such as the breast, lung, or prostate. In Uganda, osteosarcoma is the commonest primary bone cancer. It mainly affects children and adolescents aged 10–25.

Ewing’s sarcoma is another type, also affecting young people but less frequently. In adults, bone cancer often results from cancer that has spread from elsewhere. Though relatively rare, bone cancer can be aggressive and spread quickly if not detected and treated early.

Symptoms

Bone cancer symptoms are often mistaken for common issues such as arthritis or injuries. Key signs include persistent bone pain (often worse at night), swelling or a lump, unexplained fractures, limited movement, and general symptoms such as fatigue or weight loss. Parents should take note if a child has lasting bone pain that does not improve with rest or basic treatment.

The burden in Uganda

The Uganda Cancer Institute reports increasing cases of bone cancer, many diagnosed at advanced stages. Late detection is due to low awareness, poverty, self-medication, cultural beliefs, and distance to specialized care in Kampala. Bone cancer disproportionately affects children and youth, placing emotional and financial strain on families. In rural areas, misdiagnosis is common, symptoms are often attributed to infections or traditional illnesses.

Treatment options

Treatment is available at the Uganda Cancer Institute and includes surgery (tumor removal or, if necessary, amputation), chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and palliative care to manage pain and improve quality of life. New regional cancer centres in Gulu, Mbarara, Arua, and Mbale are improving access to treatment and reducing travel burdens.

What needs to be done

A collective effort is essential: public education on symptoms, encouraging early medical visits, support for patients and families, and investment in diagnostic tools and treatment facilities.

A message of hope

Bone cancer is treatable, especially when caught early. Many Ugandans have survived and live full lives after timely care. Increased awareness, early detection, and improved access to treatment can reduce the burden of this disease.

Everyone has a role to play, whether recognising symptoms, supporting patients, or spreading accurate information. Together, we can ensure no one suffers in silence.