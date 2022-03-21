Baluka needs Shs200m to treat cancer of the bone

Christine Baluka is in intense pain that comes from the swelling on her arm, neck up to the jaw area. Her hand is heavy; she is unable to sleep well and her clothes do not fit anymore. The 19-year old Budaka resident suffers from a bone cancer which started as a swelling on her shoulder in December 2018.

“The arm would swell but there was no pain. When I went to Mbale Hospital, an x-ray was done and afterwards, the doctor asked for Shs200,000 to do a biopsy. After getting the required Shs200,000, he instead increased it to Shs300,000 and since we did not have it, we just returned home,” she says.

After selling some household items, her aunt then took her to Jinja International Hospital where she was told that she has a tumor in the bone and was referred to CoRSU Hospital on Entebbe Road. At CoRSU, some tissue from the swelling was removed and Baluka was given medication.

However, the pain just got worse and the swelling developed again. But because the family had sold all they had, Baluka stayed home. While at home, a group of outreach doctors visited Budaka and referred her to CoRSU where an operation was carried out to reduce the swelling. After this, she was referred to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) in February 2020.

At UCI, she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (cancer of the bone) and was supposed to start chemotherapy but due to Covid-19 disruptions and financial limitations, she did not report for treatment as scheduled. When she started chemotherapy in July 2020, the cancer was not being suppressed even after the third dose. She was then referred to Aga Khan Hospital where according to MRI results, the bone has been eaten away and the tumour is compressing other vital organs.

After various examinations, Baluka has to undergo a three phase treatment plan for a period of eight months estimated to cost Shs200m. This cost includes treatment, transport, accommodation and upkeep for Baluka, her mother and Bishop Vincent Watolya, the next of kin.

“I appeal to people to kindly contribute towards my treatment so that I can live without pain,” she pleads.

Please send any financial assistance to mobile numbers