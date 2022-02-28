Bananas: A good addition to your diet

“Are bananas healthy?”, “Will their excessive sweetness affect my blood sugar levels?”, “Are they good for a person trying to lose weight?” These and more are some of the questions that many people ask before enjoying this fruit.

According to Majorie Najjombwe, a nutritionist, bananas are tropical fruits that come in a wide variety ranging from plantains, locally known as “gonja”, to the sweet ripe bananas locally known as “bogoya” and “ndiizi”. The sweet bananas have a very attractive yellow colour and are soft when ripe.

In addition to their sweetness, bananas have a wealth of health benefits. They are rich in carbohydrates, which helps to fuel the brain and muscles in the body.

“This makes them good as a snack and ideal for eating before and after working out,” Najjombwe says.

Sweet bananas have a low glycemic index and, therefore, can be eaten by people with diabetes, but in moderation. Furthermore, sweet bananas may help to regulate blood sugar levels due to their high amount of soluble fibre.

Weight management

The high amount of soluble fibre in bananas helps one to feel full faster, thereby regulating food intake, which is important in weight management.

Protein, according to healthline.com, is also filling, but bananas are low in this macronutrient. So, for a hunger-fighting snack, try eating a sliced banana with protein-rich foods such as Greek yoghurt, or blend a banana into a protein shake.

Immunity

The resistant starch found in sweet bananas contributes towards the growth of “good bacteria” in the intestines, which plays an essential role in improving the body’s immune function.

“Sweet bananas contain a high amount of vitamin C, which is a good antioxidant and a powerful immune booster,” Najjombwe says.

Regulate blood pressure

Najjombwe says potassium is a mineral that is highly abundant in sweet bananas and plays an important role in the regulation of blood pressure.

The American Heart Association (AHA), encourages people to lower their intake of salt, or sodium, and increase their consumption of foods that contain potassium. Potassium can help manage blood pressure and reduce strain on the cardiovascular system.

A medium banana provides almost 9 per cent of a person’s daily potassium needs, the site states.

Boost energy

According to healthline.com, one loses electrolytes through sweat during vigorous exercise. Resupplying one’s body with potassium and magnesium after sweating, for example by eating a banana, may reduce exercise-related muscle cramps and soreness.

Bananas appear to be a unique mixture of carbohydrates, nutrients, and antioxidants that may provide good nutrition support during prolonged and intensive exercise. However, published data from studies with human athletes are lacking.

Digestive health

Yellow bananas are known to lessen constipation. This is because bananas encourage digestive health due to their water and fibre content.

Bananas, according to MedicalNewsToday, are also part of an approach known as the BRAT diet, which some doctors recommend for treating diarrhoea. BRAT stands for bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast.

Diarrhoea can lead to loss of water and electrolytes, such as potassium, which can be replaced by bananas.

While high-fibre foods can trigger bloating, gas, and stomach cramps in people with inflammatory bowel disease, bananas may improve symptoms.

Caution

Eating too many bananas, according to Majorie Najjombwe, a nutritionist, can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. This can also lead to high potassium levels in the blood, which may cause irregular heart-beat, nausea/vomiting, diarrhoea and bloating.