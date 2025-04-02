As a person living with HIV, when John Steven Salamuka starts describing the devastating consequences he grappled with after getting Advanced HIV Disease (AHD), you can easily develop goose pimples if not your hair standing up.

Salamuka’s story

Salamuka who has lived with HIV for over 35 years says two years ago he fell clinically sick, suffered from chronic kidney problems, fevers, fatigue, headache, and terrible stiff neck. He first consulted a primary care doctor. Then an urologist, and finally a pulmonologist, but each one of them told him that there was nothing wrong with him, after testing! With tests revealing nothing amiss, Salamuka’s primary care doctor concluded that he must be depressed and prescribed antidepressants. They didn’t help at all! He continued experiencing unbearable pain throughout his body. He was later diagnosed with multiple illnesses-Cryptococcal meningitis, encephalopathy, Kaposi sarcoma, lymphoma, pneumonia, encephalopathy, Kaposi sarcoma and lymphoma. The doctor then subsequently confirmed Salamuka had AHD.

He confesses he tested the grave, courtesy of AHD.

He then cried out to GOD who spared him saying, “Be a testimony and advocate caution to those living with HIV to get a CD4 test as often as possible, to avoid AHD.“Thanks to God. I have lived to tell my deplorable experience. Some people are suffering from AHD but they don’t know, and some people die of related diseases when they would have lived. I dread AHD, it is a real nightmare. Go and test if you are suspicious,” he advises.

The dreaded AHD

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus is an infection that attacks the body's immune system, specifically the white blood cells called CD4 cells. Are you HIV positive? If yes, do you know your AHD status? In case you don’t, be watchful, because people living with HIV (PLHIV) are susceptible to experiencing AHD, which accelerates numerous opportunistic illnesses.

According to Dr Robert Mutumba, Program Manager, STD/AIDS Control Program, Ministry of Health, Advanced HIV Disease is when a person living with HIV has a CD4 cell count of below 200 cells. CD4 cells are white blood cells that fight infections, they are like a snapshot of how well your Immune system is functioning.

A normal range of CD4 cells is about 500-1,500. Usually, the CD4 cell count increases when the Human Immunodeficiency Virus is controlled with effective treatment. A person is also likely to have AHD when he has an AIDS-defining illness or when he presents with severe opportunistic infections.

“When a person gets one of the life-threatening diseases that occur in HIV-positive people, they are diagnosed with the advanced stage of HIV infection known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). People with AHD are at high risk of death, even after starting ART, a risk which increases with decreasing CD4 cell count,” says Dr Mutumba.

The two most common infections of AHD are tuberculosis (TB) and an infection of the covering of the brain called Cryptococcal meningitis. People with TB usually have cough, weight loss and night sweats, while people with meningitis will have headaches, stiff neck, and confusion and are sensitive to light.

According to UNAIDS report, of all deaths from HIV-related diseases, annually half are due to TB and cryptococcal meningitis. Other infection of AHD include: cervical cancer, hepatitis, coccidioidomycosis, encephalopathy, Kaposi sarcoma, lymphoma, pneumonia, toxoplasmosis of brain and wasting syndrome due to HIV among others.

CSOs/HIV advocates decry the surging AHD.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and HIV advocates are worried about the continuous surging advanced HIV disease. They regret that despite the tremendous progress in tackling the HIV epidemic, data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) shows that AHD is constantly surging. Of the 1.4 million people active in care, 51,000 people are none non-suppressed and 20% - 30% of the non-suppressed have AHD.

Data further reveals that 25,000 people living with HIV in care suffer from AHD annually, 10% of new PLHIV with AHD have a positive crypto antigemia, 25% of new people returning to care with AHD have TB which leads to mortality of about 20,000 people per year.

Dr Mutumba made this revelation during the treatment literacy dissemination seminar held at Fairway hotel recently, organised by MOH in collaboration with the Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development (HEPS-Uganda). Kenneth Mwehonge, the executive director HEPS, said that out of over 1.3 million people living with HIV in Uganda most of the death are from advanced HIV disease.

Unfortunately, some people are suffering from AHD but they don’t know, and some people die of related diseases when they would not have died.

Regrettably, Mwehonge says many people start antiretroviral therapy (ART) at the time of “advanced HIV disease,” when their immune system is weakened, meaning there is high risk of death or disability caused by opportunistic illnesses. He stressed the importance of people living with HIV knowing their AHD status to avoid risking. He also observed that the uptake of the services is still below the desired targets, the CD4 testing for the non-suppressed clients is still lagging behind and also, there is limited optimization of our testing services.

“There has also been a global challenge of stock out of TB LAM test and testing commodities, which is detrimental to people living with HIV. Moreover, the sustainability of the current donor-led management of AHD is uncertain,” he “cried.”

Mwehonge says the urine Lipoarabinomannan (LAM) test is especially helpful in cases where the smear result is negative in a probable TB patient and also in severely ill patients, regardless of HIV infection status, from whom it is difficult to physically collect sputum. He also decried the overreliance on external funding, saying it poses risks to the continuity and long-term sustainability of AHD programs.

“There is a need to develop strategies for domestic resource mobilization and strengthen health systems to ensure the sustainability of AHD management efforts,” he said.

Dr Steven Watiti, a person living with HIV and also an activist says the only way to know for sure if you have Advanced HIV disease is to get tested. Many of the severe symptoms and illnesses of AHD come from the opportunistic infections that occur because your body's immune system has been damaged.

Seeking treatment

“If a person is experiencing any of those symptoms he should see his health care provider. In addition to regular testing and adherence to treatment, there are other steps one could take to avoid advanced HIV disease,” says Watiti.

He says, for example, you can spare your body from stress, since stress can weaken your immune system and make you more vulnerable to illness and infection. He also advises that you should also get vaccinated, practice safer sex, eat nutritious food and take care of your body by doing exercises.

Watiti advises people living with HIV to get a CD4 test every 3 to 6 months, or as often as their doctor recommend, seeing how well their immune system is doing. HIV treatment is recommended for everyone who has HIV, but it is especially important for people with a low CD4

count.

It is only a person living with HIV who needs a CD4 count, as a measurement. If you have these symptoms and you have HIV you should always go to see your doctor. It is advisable that you know your most recent CD4 count and viral load.

“With both of these diseases, it is best that you get treatment before you start to feel sick, because this can prevent the dangerous illness and death. Clinics in Uganda are equipped with these tests and have the medications to treat the diseases if you test positive,” he says.

Adding, “Just like you strictly adhere to the medications for HIV, you must be sure to take medications for cryptococcosis or TB everyday as prescribed by the doctor or any health worker.”

Watiti says one of the important ways of treating meningitis is with a procedure called a lumber puncture. These are necessary to help drain some of the extra water that builds up around your spine and brain, and also allows the disease to be diagnosed. He also ascertains that HIV is a manageable condition. When the medications for HIV are taken regularly, people living with the virus can lead productive, healthy lives and can live just as long as those people without HIV.

While HIV cannot yet be cured, and one has to take medications for life, with adherence to medications, the virus can become undetectable in your blood, and it would be impossible for you to spread HIV to other people. This is known as U=U, meaning “Undetectable=Untransimissable,” says Dr Watiti.

According to Dr Abdullah Nkoyooyo from Infectious Disease Institute (IDI) Makerere University, sometimes, when HIV is not detected early enough, or when the medications are not taken properly, a serious illness called advanced HIV disease can happen. He says for people whose blood test of their immune system shows that their CD4 count is below 200, they are at risk of many different infections/diseases that

people without advanced HIV don’t usually get.

He says they can be diseases of your lungs, skin, intestines, or brain and many can be deadly. Unfortunately, many people do not know they have HIV until they get one of these infections, which is why regular HIV testing is so important.

“If you find out you have advanced HIV because of your low DC4 count, you can get medications that will prevent these infections from happening, called prophylaxis. Luckily, the infections common in advanced HIV disease also have better treatment than before," says Dr Nkoyooyo.

HIV activists who attended the treatment literacy dissemination seminar unanimously agreed that people living with HIV should not die of advanced HIV diseases, though they also agree that in Uganda, HIV is still a subject of serious misconception, ignorance and fear.

Those at risk

Richard Sserunkuuma, an HIV activist and a person living with HIV observed that those who are at risk of getting AHD are the newly identified clients with CD4 less than 200,clients with non-suppressed viral load, clients returning to care after three months or being off treatment and children below five years not on ART for a year.

He advises that treatment for clients with confirmed AHD is free and available in all ART facilities. He also said that timely and accessible initiation of people with AHD in treatment can significantly prolong and enhance the quality of life for people living with advanced HIV.

Sserunkuuma says Lumber punctures are safe, and in many cases prevent people from dying from meningitis; He says while research has done a lot to help so far, it is up to the people, governments and partners to help. Many clinics still don’t have the testing supplies and medications that are necessary to treat HIV and prevent advanced HIV.

The fight against advanced HIV disease

is far from over. While it is a worthy adversary, we cannot be afraid of it. We have the tools-testing and medication-to make sure there are no more needless death, so let us get out there and spread the word so that AHD becomes a thing of the past, says Sserunkuma.

James Lule, a person living with HIV and also a counsellor observes that there is an urgent need to present facts about HIV simply, to reduce the fear, stigma and discrimination associated with HIV, and to provide practical advice on how to minimise the risk of contracting or transmitting the infection, as well as how to provide care and support to infected and affected people.

He echoes that HIV can be spread by sharing needles, sex, or through child-birth. The virus works by weakening one’s immune system so that other infections and illnesses can take hold and do harm, and has sadly cost far too many lives.

Lule says there is a long way still to go, citing a number of infected people who are still living in denial and are not accessing treatment. He advises that it is still much safer to have HIV treated before it becomes advanced.