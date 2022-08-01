Benefits of eating green apples

The saying, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ is true in every sense since apples are loaded with iron, flavonoids, vitamins K, A and C as well as phytochemicals that are said to keep diseases such as cancer at bay.

High fibre content

Apples are rich in fibre, which is necessary to ease digestion while increasing one’s metabolism.

“Free bowel movement is essential to human health. That is why it is advisable to consume the apple with its skin. With a clean digestive tract, several intestinal diseases as well as discomforts are put at bay. You will also be happier,” Noeline Kisakye, a nutritionist, shares.

Low fat content

For those who need to watch their weight, green apples are ideal because apart from having low fat content, they collect fat from blood vessels.

“This means doing away with bad cholesterol that is known to clog blood vessels, hence hampering smooth flow of blood. In the end, strokes are avoided. Additionally, you do not have to worry about how many you eat because you are not afraid of how much fat you are consuming,” Chris Mugabe, a fitness and nutrition expert, shares.

High is minerals

Green apples contain a number of minerals such as manganese, copper, iron, copper, and potassium, which are crucial to one’s wellbeing.

“For instance, iron is ideal in raising blood oxygen as well as increasing one’s metabolic rate,” Mugabe shares.

Rich in antioxidants

Owing to the presence of phytochemicals, eating green apples means supplying your body with antioxidants that help to prevent cancer.

“It is said that eating green apples is particularly good in preventing lung cancer. However, the catch is that one should not be a smoker. Additionally, antioxidants also help in cell rebuilding and rejuvenation which translates into a healthy and glowing skin,” Kisakye shares.

Rich in vitamins

Green apples are rich in vitamins A, B and C, which are beneficial to the body. For example, Vitamin C protects the skin from free radicals which are said to cause skin cancer and helps to keep your skin glowing.

Detoxification

Seeing that green apples are rich in fibre, consumption translates to keeping the intestinal tract clean and free of toxins and harmful components. According to Kisakye, other organs that benefit from this cleaning up are the kidney and liver which increases their functionality. Apart from the outward expression of a good skin, the detoxification translates in reducing the risk of getting colon cancer.

Keeps diabetes at bay

Just like most plants, green apples contain polyphenols that protect the human body against type 2 diabetes.

“They are rich in fibre, which eases yet slows down digestion. This translates into slower fructose absorption thus slower release into the bloodstream. Additionally, green apples have a somewhat low glycaemic load and index which is crucial in helping lower the incidence or impact of type 2 diabetes,” Kisakye says.

Aids hair growth

The thought of losing hair haunts many yet hair-related conditions such as alopecia cannot be thought away. This is because just like any other body cells, hairs need nutrition in order to grow as well as remain healthy.

Owing to their healthy composition of fibre, minerals and vitamins, Kisakye says, consuming green apples is healthy for your hair. Additionally, the presence of antioxidants allows for cell regeneration that hairs benefit from.

When to eat green apples

On an empty stomach. Eating apples first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach, helps produce healthy cells and thus fight chronic conditions. This is because the antioxidants fight the free radicals in the body and the fruit hydrates your body adequately.

Try three apples a day. In his book The three-Apple-a-Day Plan, Tammi Flynn suggested that eating an apple before each meal could help you eat less as the fibre in the apple curbs your appetite.