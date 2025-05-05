Benefits of regular dental cleaning

One of the most important benefits of regular dental cleanings is the prevention of gum disease. When plaque and tartar build up on your teeth and along your gum line, they can cause inflammation, bleeding, and eventually lead to gum disease. If not treated, this can result in tooth loss. Professional cleanings remove these deposits and help keep your gums healthy.

Dental cleanings also help prevent tooth decay. Even with good brushing and flossing habits, it is easy to miss certain areas of the mouth where plaque can harden into tartar. This buildup can lead to cavities if not removed in time. Cleanings help clear away this harmful material, reducing your chances of needing fillings, crowns, or more invasive procedures such as root canals.

Another major perk is fresh breath. Bad breath often results from bacteria and trapped food particles that linger in hard-to-reach spots. A thorough cleaning at the dentist clears out these odour-causing agents, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean.

A clean, healthy smile naturally boosts your confidence. When your teeth are polished and free of stains, you are more likely to smile freely and feel good about your appearance. Dental cleanings allow for early detection of oral health problems. Dentists and hygienists use this time to examine your mouth for early signs of decay, gum disease, or even oral cancer. Catching these issues early can save you time, money, and discomfort in the long run.

Process

Your dentist or hygienist will begin with a gentle examination of your teeth and gums. Next comes the removal of plaque and tartar using specialised tools, followed by polishing to remove surface stains. Finally, your teeth are flossed to ensure no debris is left behind. As for how often you should go, most people benefit from a cleaning every six months. However, if you have specific concerns such as a history of gum disease or other risk factors, your dentist may recommend more frequent visits.

Authored by Dr Ntwatwa Lule







