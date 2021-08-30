Benefits, risks of low sodium diet

By Joyce Aheebwa More by this Author

Sodium is essential for maintaining the body’s fluid balance. It also plays an important role in nerve and muscle functioning. However, too much dietary sodium can lead to many health complications.

Benefits

“A decrease in salt consumption of three grammes per day would result in a reduction in blood pressure which in turn would lead to a reduction of 22 per cent and 16 per cent in stroke and ischaemic heart disease deaths, respectively,” says Dr Joseph Mutyaba, a senior medical officer at Lifelink hospital, Namugongo, in Kampala.

Reduction in dietary sodium intake will reduce the mean population blood pressure, as well as the prevalence of hypertension according to Dr Mutyaba.

Due to the effects of high sodium intake on blood pressure, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend that adults reduce the amount of sodium in their diet to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, including stroke, heart failure, and coronary heart disease.

“WHO recommends a reduction in sodium intake to less than two grammes per day of sodium, in order to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and coronary heart disease in adults ie individuals 16 years of age and older,” Dr Mutyaba adds.

Advertisement

Even in hot, humid climates, there are only minimal losses of sodium through faeces and sweat. Acclimation to heat occurs rapidly; thus, within a few days of exposure to hot and humid conditions, individuals lose only small amounts of sodium through sweat and so opting for diet change becomes the best option in order to have a healthy life.



To follow a low sodium diet should opt for fresh produce wherever possible and choose products with a label stating that they are sodium-free or low in sodium.

According to Purity Wako, a nutritionist, the recommended 1.5 grammes of salt per day which is equivalent to about three quarters of a teaspoon can be achieved so easily from the natural foods that contain a higher level of the sodium nutrient.

These include fresh and frozen vegetables (without sauces): Greens, broccoli , cauliflower, peppers, as well as fresh, frozen or dried fruits such as berries, apples, bananas and pears.

“Juicing vegetables and you drink a bottle a day can give the body enough sodium needed. When eating eggs you can actually test the natural salt,” Wako says.

“It is also important to avoid using salt to season food. I recommend alternative food seasonings: salt-free seasoning blends, herbs and spices, chopped onion, garlic, or peppers, ginger, lime or lemon juice instead of salt.”

However, packed and tinned foods cannot be avoided in our everyday lives. Wako recommends that people become keen on carefully reading the nutritional facts labels on the packs before purchasing

“Many people do not take this seriously.

And make sure to ascertain whether the labelled nutrient percentage is per serving or the entire package because it could lead to taking more or less than recommended,” says Wako.