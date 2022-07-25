Best exercises to work your triceps

Putting together a triceps workout can help you gain functional movement. Also, strong triceps are essential for training other muscle groups. Strong triceps are needed to do push-ups, for example, as well as chest presses.

Warming up is important before any strength-training workout, triceps included. It gets blood flowing to your muscles and increases the temperature of your muscles, which helps prevent injury. Start your workout with some brisk walking or jogging, jumping jacks, or calisthenics (gymnastic exercises to achieve bodily fitness and grace of movement). Here are some exercises to try:

Basic bench dip

You simply need a bench which acts as a softer landing for persons that find it difficult to do conventional dips. Ian Kiwanuka, a fitness trainer, says the most suitable time for this workout is when you are under tension.

“Start with you standing legs shoulder-width apart while facing away from the bench. Push your legs forward then slowly lower your body. At this point, you are holding onto the bench. Go lower until your forearms are at a 90-degree position and maintain this position for 20 to 30 seconds before going back to the starting position,” Kiwanuka shares.

Do this for 10 repetitions in three cycles. With the basic bench dip, you will also train your thigh muscles as these hold you in position while in the dip. Eventually, you will ably perform the conventional dips with ease.

Diamond press-up

When you talk of a basic triceps exercise, the diamond press-up is ideal. Lydia Kaitesi, a fitness trainer, says while an ordinary press-up will work your arms and chest, ensuring that your hands are closer is a way to see to it that the triceps are the main focus.

“Your big muscles such as the chest will still get exercised but the concentration is on the triceps. Start by bringing yourself to the position of doing a standard plank or press-up. Bring your hands close to each other; below your chest so that the thumbs can touch each other. Ensure your backbone is in a straight position yet the glutes and core are tightly squeezed. Then lower your body a bit more and hold the position for 20 to 30 seconds. Thereafter, raise yourself to the starting position by unfolding the arms to support your upper body. Do this work out 10 times in three cycles,” Kaitesi advises.

One arm kettle bell floor press

With ordinary weightlifting, people tend to use both arms. However, with this workout, it is imperative that you use one arm at a time so as to isolate the use of your chest so that the triceps muscles work.

Kiwanuka says this exercise is done by lying flat on the floor while facing upwards. With a kettle-bell in one hand while the other is straight on the floor, lift the weight until the arm is fully stretched upwards. Do this 10 times before switching to the other arm and lifting the weight 10 times. Continue with the workout for three cycles.

Dumbbell floor press

In this workout, Kaitesi says both hands are working but unlike when lifting barbells, you will have dumbbells. That means the weight is distributed and each arm must work independently to ensure the weight is well supported. “In so doing, the triceps in either arm work tirelessly thus built,” she says.

Kaitesi says the starting position is lying down with your legs propped. “Then hold a dumbbell in each hand. Raise your hands towards the ceiling ensuring they are well stretched with the weights in hand. Hold the position for seven to eight seconds then bend the arms to lower the weights. Rest the arms for one to two seconds before raising the arms again. Repeat this for 10 repetitions,” she shares.

Deficit press-ups

They are akin to the ordinary press-ups but, according to Kiwanuka, these will give you longer motion range and longer tension time, which result in more muscle growth. Start by getting into a position just like you are about to do an ordinary press-up. The only difference is the use of an elevated platform such as a palette, blocks, or books. It is on these that you place your hands.

“Ensure your body goes lower than the elevated items. Maintain this position for 10 to 15 seconds before returning to the starting position,” he shares. Do this for 10-15 repetitions.

Branded pushdowns

This workout should crown your session and could be done in as many as 30 repetitions. To get it done, you need a resistance band, which you can loop in an overhead object such as a pull-up bar. Loosely hold the band with your elbows bent while the hands are in front of your torso.

“Pull down the band while taking the hands further from each other. Hold this position for five to 10 seconds then return to the starting position,” Kaitesi shares.

How many exercises should you do?

When you are exercising your triceps make sure you are targeting each of the three heads of the triceps muscles. The more variety you can incorporate into your routine, the more balanced your strength will develop.