Blood irradiation reduces risk of deadly infection

Blood transfusion is a lifesaving procedure for patients and those who cannot make a sufficient amount of blood on their own. However, a rare but fatal complication is one of the commonest occurrences associated with blood transfusion, especially among neonates and people battling cancer with a much weakened immune system.

Transfusion-associated graft-versus-host disease (TAGVHD) is a deadly infection that is very hard to fight off. The disease, where immune cells from the donor blood attack the recipient’s organs and usually causes death. This reaction arises from a type of white blood cells, called lymphocytes that are present in the donor blood product.

According to Dr Francis Ssali, the deputy executive director, research and clinical services at Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC), the condition presents 10-14 days after transfusion with rash, deficiency of all blood cells and abnormal liver function. There is a longer time between transfusion and presentation in neonates.

Cause

These cells may not be compatible with the body of the recipient and react against them leading to organ damage, especially the skin, bone marrow, liver and gastrointestinal tract. This can occur when the transfusion is from a close relative, or in cases where the recipient’s immune system is compromised as can occur during treatment with certain cancer drugs. Some cancers that arise from lymph nodes, especially Hodgkin’s disease, certain organ transplantation and in neonates, especially those that are born preterm.

“The risk with an individual transfusion depends on a number of factors including the viability of contaminating lymphocytes in the blood product, the susceptibility of the recipient's immune system to their engraftment and the degree of immunity disparity between the donor and recipient,” Dr Ssali says.

Process

A new blood irradiation machine, available at the JCRC helps to prevent this disease. During the irradiation process, the lymphocytes (white blood cells) present in a blood product are destroyed with x-rays or gamma rays, which prevents their ability to multiply or divide.

This is an effective method to stop transfusion-associated graft-versus-host disease (TA-GVHD) since the lymphocytes are white blood cells responsible for antibody production, regulation of the immune response and direct cell-mediated killing of virus-infected and tumor cells.

Dr Ssali remarks that the facility can process 288 units of blood (48 cycles) each day with an average patient wait time of four minutes and seven seconds. The products that require irradiation include whole blood, packed red cells, platelets and Neutrophil transfusion.

“Radiation neither damages nor renders the blood product radioactive. This irradiation equipment also uses safe x-rays that protect the environment,” says Dr Ssali.

Advantages

When the blood is treated with radiation, the damaged white blood cells are rendered incapable of dividing and, therefore, cannot cause any reaction in the body.

Packs of blood irradiated within 14 days of collection expire 28 days after collection while those irradiated more than 14 days after collection expire five days after irradiation. It is recommended that a transfusion occurs within 24 hours of irradiation.

Previously, getting similar services required travelling to India or South Africa. This new service is intended to contribute to reverse medical tourism. Blood is irradiated in specially designed irradiators dedicated exclusively to this task.

According to the Ministry of Health, 90 percent of the people who develop complications resulting from a blood transfusion in Uganda currently die and the process can reverse such preventable complications and deaths after a transfusion.