Boost your health with nutrition supplements

According to balancedwellbeinghealthcare.com, dietary supplements come in a variety of forms, including traditional tablets, capsules, gummies, drinks and energy bars. These supplements include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, herbals and botanicals that are filled with minerals such as calcium and iron or herbs such as echinacea and garlic.

While not everyone is eligible for supplementation, if you have medical complications, feel a lot of stress or have an energetic living style, then supplementation can help.

According to Aly Noorani, a director at Shayan Sports Nutrition, Mabirizi Complex in Kampala, supplements nourish the body with vitamins, minerals, herbs or other substances that may be lacking in one’s regular diet. He further clarifies that regardless of their ability to offer essential nutrients, they are not meant to replace a balanced diet but rather to complement it.

“Nutrition supplements are commonly used to support overall health, enhance athletic performance and address certain deficiencies,” he says

Types

Having gained popularity in recent years, Nooran says these products are available in pharmacies, health food stores and grocery stores or can be obtained directly from health care providers.

“These supplements provide a combination of essential nutrients that fill nutrient gaps, support heart health, brain function, joint health, digestion and immunity,” he says, adding that they also aid in muscle repair, act as energy boosters in improving sports performance and enhancing weight loss or weight management as well as helping in restoring bone health.

Dangers

While nutrition supplements can be beneficial, there are potential risks to consider. Nooran emphasises the need for legalities in regard to the products.

He shares: “There is lack of strict regulation in the industry which means that supplement quality and safety varies, hence adverse reactions, nutrient imbalances and interactions with medications.”

Nooran stresses the misleading marketing claims and risks of contamination as major concerns. These dangers he guides can be mitigated through “professional consultations, purchases from reputable brands, careful reading on labels, and adhering to recommended dosages.”

He cautions against self-prescribing supplements and recommends seeking professional advice before use.

Caution

●Food should come first before supplements. Supplements are beneficial, but the way to having true vitamin and mineral success is by eating a balanced diet. Foods provide many bioactive compounds and dietary fibre that are not found in supplements, so it is important that you are eating a balanced diet before looking to supplementation.

●If you decide to supplement, make sure that you are not reliant on them. Supplements are not beneficial when taken in excess, and supplementation should always be monitored by your medical provider to make sure that you are ingesting the correct ones.

●Like food and medicine, supplements can also cause reactions in the body that you need to be aware of. Supplements are known to cause side effects when mixed with prescription drugs or when taken with other supplements at the same time. Some can increase your risk of bleeding and interfere with some types of cancer chemotherapy, as well.

●As always, stay informed about what you are taking into your body and discuss with your medical provider what supplements they think is best to begin taking, if at all. If you are already eating a balanced diet or taking additional supplements but your deficiencies are not improving, this can be a sign that there may be an underlying condition that is preventing your body from functioning correctly.

●Make sure that you visit with your doctor and get tested to gauge where exactly the nutrients in your body are. Depending on your results, supplementation may not be the number one choice for you, so getting a checkup should be your first step towards improving your health.