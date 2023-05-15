Bowel cancer: Do not ignore warning signs







Bowel or colorectal cancer commonly affects the large intestine, which is made up of the colon and rectum. There is a recent rise in the number of cases of bowel cancer in Uganda according to healthcare workers and this is not only due to the increasing population but also an increase in knowledge since most people are consuming a lot of health information.

More than nine out of 10 people with stage one bowel cancer survive five years or more after diagnosis according to World Health Organisation. Unfortunately, only about a third of all colorectal cancers are diagnosed at this early stage.

The challenge, according to Dr Deo Kizza, a gastroenterologist at Case Hospital in Kampala, is that most people come when the cancer is in its late stage due to poor health seeking behavior. Also, as with most forms of cancer, not everyone knows the tell-tale symptoms.

With good information about the tell-tale signs, people are able to know when they should see the doctor so that the disease is caught early enough when it is still treatable.

“A lack of awareness reduces survival rates because people only come to hospital when they have severe pain and the disease has progressed to an advanced stage that is very hard to treat,” Dr Kizza says, adding that the cause of bowel cancer, as many other cancers, is sometimes unknown and everyone is susceptible to it.

Risk factors

There are more cases of men with this type of cancer, especially above the age of 50 but more young women between 23 and 29 years of age have more cases of rectal cancer.

The elderly are also prone to it since their immunity reduces with age, which increases the risk of getting cancer. People with immune suppression can also suffer from bowel cancer.

There are several types of cancers that come with smoking and alcohol abuse including bowel cancers. Also, a family background of this type of cancer may also increase one’s risk of getting it.

Signs and symptoms

Blood in stool can be a sign of cancer since bowel tumors located in the digestive tract can trigger internal bleeding. However, drops of blood in your stool can also be caused by non-cancerous growths known as polyps, according to www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk. However, it is important to see a doctor as soon as possible for proper diagnosis.

“Do not under estimate changes in your usual bowel habits because they may be warning signs of bowel cancer. These may vary from person to person and can include constipation or reduction in the frequency of bowel movements, needing to go to the toilet more often or feeling as though you are not fully emptying your bowels, more frequent than normal bowel movements, or having looser, runnier stools,” Dr Kizza warns.

This change can be caused by the presence of a tumour, which brings about a partial obstruction of the bowel and constipation or diarrhoea if the tumour leaks fluid into your bowels. The change could happen for no reason and if it lasts for longer than three weeks, you should get it checked by a professional health worker.



other symptoms

Abdominal pain can have a wide range of causes from muscle fatigue to period pain but if it is coupled with the feeling of a lump and changes in the frequency of your bowel movements, it should be investigated by a professional doctor.

“A lump, which is more commonly found on the right side of the abdomen and causes pain in the stomach area or back passage is a warning sign of a tumour in the bowel. It may make you feel like you need to go again immediately after opening your bowels,” says Dr Deo Kizza, a gastroenterologist at Case Hospital in Kampala.

Bowel obstruction, which brings about pain, bloating and feeling sick can sometimes be due to a tumour in the bowel. The obstruction happens when a tumour exerts pressure on the bowel, or grows into the nerve supply and damages it.

Weight loss can be due to a tumour making you feel sick, bloated or blocking the bowel movements and abdominal pain. Although this sign may not be a common symptom, it is recommended that you visit a doctor who will investigate your unexplained weight loss.

Your stomach discomfort or bloating after you have eaten something should be investigated by a health care professional because it will cause you to eat less, make you lose weight and may be a symptom of bowel cancer.