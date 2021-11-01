Boy’s minor surgery that took scary turn

A child can be born with enlarged adenoids, or they can become swollen due to infection. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Nelly Bosire

What you need to know:

  • Surgery to remove the adenoids is often required when the adenoids are large enough to cause other health problems. Children’s adenoids may be removed surgically with no apparent ill effects.

Monica* signed on the dotted line with a sigh. She had just committed to putting her son out of his misery. Little Jay* was only four and was oblivious of the huge commitments being made on his behalf.

