Breast cancer: Frequently asked questions

What is breast cancer and what causes it?

Breast cancer is a disease where cells in the breast grow abnormally and form a lump or mass. If not detected early, these cells can spread to other parts of the body. It can occur in both women and men, though it is much more common in women. The exact cause is not known, but several factors can increase a person’s risk. These include age, as the risk increases with advancing years; a family history of breast cancer, especially among close relatives such as a mother, sister, or daughter; and genetic mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Lifestyle factors such as alcohol use, obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diets also raise the risk. Hormonal factors, including early menstruation, late menopause, or use of hormone replacement therapy, may further contribute.

What are the warning signs of breast cancer?

Common signs and symptoms include a lump or thickening in the breast or underarm area; changes in the size, shape, or appearance of the breast; dimpling or puckering of the skin; nipple discharge, especially if it is bloody or unusual; nipple pain or inversion; and redness, scaling, or swelling of the breast skin or nipple. Anyone who notices these changes should see a health professional immediately.

Can it be prevented?

While not all breast cancers can be prevented, it is possible to reduce risk. Maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake, and breastfeeding, which has protective benefits, can help. It is also advisable to avoid unnecessary use of hormones and undergo regular screening to detect cancer early.

Breast self-examination is a simple technique where women regularly check their own breasts to detect any changes early. To perform a BSE, stand in front of a mirror with your arms raised and look for any visible changes. Then, feel each breast in circular motions using your fingers, including the armpit area. This should be done monthly, preferably a few days after your period ends. All women aged 20 and above are encouraged to perform breast self-examinations every month.

When should I start screening?

Women aged 20 to 39 years should perform monthly self-examinations and have a clinical breast examination every three years. Women aged 40 and above should have annual mammograms and clinical breast examinations. Those with a strong family history or genetic predisposition are advised to start screening earlier, as recommended by their doctor.

Is breast cancer curable?

Yes. When detected early, breast cancer can be successfully treated. Treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy. Many women treated at UCI go on to live long, healthy lives.

Where can I get screened or treated?

Screening and treatment services are available at the Uganda Cancer Institute which serves as the national referral and regional centre of excellence for cancer care. Services are also provided at regional cancer centres in Mbarara and Gulu, as well as partner hospitals and health facilities.

What should I do if I am diagnosed with breast cancer?

Do not panic. Breast cancer is treatable, especially when detected early. Visit the Uganda Cancer Institute or the nearest regional cancer centre for evaluation and management. The UCI provides counselling, diagnosis, treatment, and psychosocial support to help patients through their journey.

Do men get breast cancer?

Yes. Although it is rare, men can also develop breast cancer. The warning signs are similar to those in women, including lumps, nipple discharge, and changes in breast appearance. Men with a family history of breast cancer should also seek regular check-ups.

What is UCI doing to fight breast cancer in Uganda?

UCI leads the national response through early detection and screening programmes across the country, public education campaigns, and community outreaches. The Institute also provides advanced diagnosis and treatment services, trains health workers in oncology, and conducts research and innovation to improve outcomes. In addition, UCI partners with local and international organisations to expand access to cancer care.

How can I support awareness?

You can wear pink during October to show solidarity, share information, and encourage women to get screened. Supporting patients and survivors emotionally and socially, participating in community events organised by UCI and its partners, and contributing to cancer screening and patient care programmes are all valuable ways to help.