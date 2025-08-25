Breastfeeding beyond myths

Every August, Uganda joins the rest of the world in marking Breastfeeding Month, a time to reflect on the life-saving power of mother’s milk and the barriers that still keep many women from giving their children the best start in life. In rural communities, where age-old beliefs and taboos dictate what women eat during pregnancy and how they feed their newborns, the risks of malnutrition and poor child health remain high. Yet amid these challenges, a quiet revolution is taking place.

Cascade, a project funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands focused on improving food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture in Uganda, mothers are gaining the knowledge and confidence to reject harmful myths, embrace proper breastfeeding practices, and nourish both themselves and their babies. Their stories reveal not only the resilience of women but also the urgent need to challenge traditions that hold back maternal and child health.

Why breastfeeding matters

Breastfeeding is one of the most important foundations for a child’s health. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of life and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months can prevent infections, boost immunity, and reduce infant mortality. For mothers, breastfeeding reduces the risk of postpartum bleeding, strengthens bonding with the baby, and lowers the risk of diseases such as breast and ovarian cancer.

Yet in Uganda, despite decades of awareness campaigns, exclusive breastfeeding rates remain below target levels.

Many mothers introduce water, porridge, or even cow’s milk within the first months, exposing infants to malnutrition and disease. Others lack the confidence, support, or proper nutrition to sustain breastfeeding. At the heart of the problem are cultural and gender norms that discourage or distort the practice. A 2023 social norms exploration across 18 districts revealed that harmful traditions persist with dangerous consequences for mothers and babies alike.

When culture gets in the way

In Uganda, deeply rooted gender norms dictate who can eat what. For generations, women and girls have been forbidden from consuming nutritious foods such as chicken, eggs, liver, mushrooms and fish. These cultural taboos are enforced through fear with claims that such foods cause infertility, miscarriage or even divorce. In Karamoja, for example, women are often prohibited from eating animal-sourced foods or eating in the first days after delivery, with some encouraged to drink alcohol to increase milk supply or consume non-food items such as anthill soil. In Moroto, mothers are sometimes denied food for up to a week after childbirth.

In Tooro region, some mothers revealed that those who have just given birth are advised against eating vegetables such as pumpkin leaves and dodo (Amaranth). Pregnant women are discouraged from consuming eggs or chicken, with the frightening claim that these foods can cause the baby’s umbilical cord to fall off and the child to die. In Kamuli, a section of communities believe that colostrum, the golden first milk, is harmful, while in Lango, women are warned that frequent breastfeeding will leave them frail and thin. The consequences are devastating. Babies are denied essential nutrients and antibodies. Mothers are left weak and malnourished. Families perpetuate cycles of poor health, all in the name of culture.

Changing mindsets

To challenge these myths, community dialogues, peer-to-peer education, and training sessions are bringing together mothers, fathers, health workers, and village leaders to discuss the dangers of harmful practices and the benefits of proper breastfeeding and maternal nutrition. Through Cascade-supported farmer field business schools, more than 60,000 farmers, 70 percent of them women, have been trained in climate-smart and nutrition-sensitive farming. The approach encourages families to grow and consume vitamin A maize, iron-rich beans, orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, and a variety of leafy vegetables. For young mother Susan Tino, from Acilo Village in Lira District, these lessons were a turning point.

Elders once advised her to discard her “dirty” first breast milk and limit feeding to avoid growing thin. But she had recently attended training sessions and chose to trust the science. “Due to the training, I was able to give birth to a very healthy child, and I have continued to take good care of him,” she says. “I breastfeed him at least eight times a day, making sure he is positioned well. I do not want him to be malnourished.” Her meals now include avocados, vegetables, groundnut paste, silver fish, beans, cassava, and fruits, simple but powerful foods that sustain both her strength and her baby’s health. “I eat foods that produce high-quality breast milk,” she adds proudly.

In Moroto, Lucy Awili echoes a similar transformation. “I used to feed my children leftover food in the morning, even before warming it. I realised the baby would grow a big belly. After the training, I realised the food was not being digested very well.” She also learnt how to make organic manure from animal waste and dry grass, which improved her yields and food supply. Fathers, too, are being encouraged to take an active role. In many households, men control resources and food distribution. Their support, ensuring mothers eat well, rest, and breastfeed exclusively, has proven crucial.



