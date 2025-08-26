Building a dental home

When should my baby’s first dental visit be? is a question often overlooked during antenatal visits. It is widely recognised in oral health circles that the earlier an individual visits the dentist, the better their oral health outcomes will be throughout life. Early dental visits are crucial for establishing healthy habits, which is why the concept of a dental home was developed and is being promoted worldwide.

According to the American Academy of Paediatric Dentistry, a dental home is an ongoing relationship between a dentist and patient, covering all aspects of oral healthcare. This relationship should be delivered in a safe, culturally respectful, individualised, comprehensive, continuous, accessible, coordinated, compassionate, and family-centred way, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual or gender identity, medical condition, family structure, or financial circumstances.

This definition is important because, like any relationship, the dentist-patient relationship should be thorough and enduring. The concept highlights sensitivity to context, allowing it to be adapted to suit each family’s needs.

Establishing a dental home is a shared responsibility between the family and the dentist. In this article, we will focus on the role of family caretakers concerning infants. The first step is to identify a dental clinic or practice that is accessible and affordable, preferably the same one where other family members receive care. Familiarity with the environment will help put the child at ease, making their first visit more enjoyable.

It is recommended that a child’s first visit to the dentist occurs six months after the first tooth appears, typically between the ages of one to one-and-a-half years. This visit is crucial for initiating a potentially lifelong relationship with oral healthcare providers. More importantly, it allows for the early detection of any anomalies. During this visit, the dentist will conduct an oral examination, take X-rays if necessary, and provide personalised oral health instructions.

For the dental home concept to be effective, the first visit should not be the last. Children and their families should have access to a complete range of oral healthcare services, including preventive care (cleanings, topical fluoride), curative care (fillings, root canals, extractions), and rehabilitative care (tooth replacement, orthodontics).

The comprehensive nature of a dental home ensures that all pathways to care are established and maintained. Additional benefits of having a dental home include referrals to appropriate specialists and guidance on changes within the orofacial tissues.