Burn 500 calories a day with these exercises

Exercising has a number of benefits including keeping fit, toning muscles, losing weight, and staying alert. However, in instances where weight loss is your primary goal, then you need to adopt a routine that incorporates calorie burning while working out.

These 30-minute cardiovascular workouts will enhance the burning of fat, thus weight reduction. Winston Mugumya, a fitness trainer, says with these, one can lose up to 500 calories a day. “The best part is that owing to their practicality, one does not need to go to the gym,” he says.

Interval cycling ride

If your stationary bike has been gathering dust or used once in a while, with this routine, it will become more useful. Catherine Asiyo, a fitness enthusiast, says like you would in a gym, cycle for 30 minutes in the comfort of your home to achieve that 500-calorie burning goal.

Stair-climbing challenge

Does climbing up a flight of stairs leave your heart pounding and you having to rest after some time to catch your breath? Then you need to do something to make your heart stronger while shedding off some weight. That is why this challenge is ideal.

While the start could be without any extra weights, going forward, you will need to add weights to the routine. “This will be akin to daily activities such as carrying groceries up the stairs. While doing this, you will engage a number of muscles and enhance the burning of calories. Your dumbbells could range from 1.5kg to 4kg depending on your fitness level. Carry them in grocery bag position in both hands.

That said, do not be pressurised to work beyond your capacity so in case you feel as though you are struggling to find your footing, let go of the weights until you are stable,” Musa Musaazi, a gym instructor shares.

Interval running workout

Running is the most common way to lose weight since it engages almost all muscles. This challenge has two ends, high intensive interval running and beginner, “The beginners can do the 30-minute workout in comfortable runs of three minutes per interval while those that prefer the high intensity interval plan, akin to a treadmill, can do the extremely fast run that is synonymous to a sprint with shorter sprints,” Musaazi shares.

For those who are not runners, go for jogging or brisk walking intervals. However, he says, the results might not be as fast since running burns calories faster than walking.

Plyometric rep challenge

A combination of various jumping routines, the plyometric challenge allows you to build muscle even as you lose weight. Jolly Kiisa, a fitness instructor, explains the various moves:

Butt kicks: With feet hip-width apart, and in an upright poise, kick your heels towards your glutes while swinging your arms back and forth as fast as possible. Keeping at this pace, do 75 reps.

High knees: Run in one place while bringing your knees as high as possible to your chest and swinging your arms back and forth in quick succession.

Push-ups: Assume a straight-arm plank position with your hands shoulder width apart then brace your core and squeeze your glutes while you lower your body until your chest is slightly above the ground. Hold the position for a few seconds before pushing back to the plank position. Do this for 25 reps.

Alternating lunges: With a straight back, feet hip-width apart, step forward with your left foot and bend both knees so the left knee is above the ankle and the left heel raised. Thereafter, step back and repeat the workout with the right leg. This is one complete cycle that ought to be repeated 25 times.

Bodyweight squats: With feet hip-width apart, and hands stretched out straight from your shoulders or behind your head, stand. Then bend your knees to a squatting position as you push your hips back, keeping your thighs parallel to the floor. Thereafter, press back into starting position. That is one rep done and you need to repeat this 24 more times.

Leg raises: Get down on all fours with hands shoulder width wide and palms flat on the floor.

Engage the core while keeping your back starlight (neither raised nor round). Then bend your left knee while lifting the leg up to the point when the left thigh is parallel to the ground. Slowly resume the starting position to complete the first rep. Alternate the legs to complete 25 reps.

Mountain climbers: Starting in a plank position, engage your knees into a running motion ensuring the knees reach the chest as fast as possible.

Sprints to strength circuit

The workout features a quarter-mile sprints coupled with bodyweight exercises to facilitate the 500 calorie loss goal while also helping to strengthen your body. If running is not your thing, Mike Musitwa, a fitness trainer, says you can substitute it for a stationary bike to pedal rather than sprint. He breaks down the other workouts in the challenge:

Floor jacks: Lie face down on the floor or exercise mat, push your legs out in an X shape then do jumping jacks in that posture.

Cross chops: With a dumbbell in extended hands in front of your chest, assume a standing position with feet hip width wide. Then bend your knees while pivoting your feet to the right and lowering the ball towards the right shin. Thereafter, straighten your legs, raise the ball overhead and rotate to the left. Do eight reps of these while switching sides.

Bridges on a ball or chair: Lie face up with your knees bent heels on top of the ball and arms pressed onto the ground. Cross your left ankle over your right thigh and left knee out to the side. Press the right heel down onto the ball and raise your hips as high as possible. Hold the position for two seconds and slowly lower your body. Do this repeatedly, switching sides, for 10 reps.

Caution

If you have not exercised regularly in a while, you may generally start exercising at a light to moderate level without seeing your doctor and gradually increase your activity. Check with your doctor if you have symptoms that may be related to heart, lung or other serious disease such as:

● Pain or discomfort in your chest, neck, jaw or arms at rest or during physical activity.

● Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting with exercise or exertion.

● Shortness of breath with mild exertion, at rest, or when lying down or going to bed.

● Ankle swelling, especially at night.

● A rapid or pronounced heartbeat.

● A heart murmur that your doctor has previously diagnosed.

● Lower leg pain when you walk, which goes away with rest.

