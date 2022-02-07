Burns in children: Types, causes and treatment

Grace Ndagire, while playing with her friends accidentally stepped in a pan of hot water that her mother was boiling. At three years old, Ndagire was helpless and in pain, all she could do was cry.

Her mother cut the pair of pants she was wearing and started pouring cold water on her legs.

“Because she was in so much pain, I thought pouring water from the fridge over the wound would provide some relief. However, after a while, the whole area started developing blisters and this is when I rushed her to hospital,” she says.

While there, she was dressed with a bandage and the dressing had to be changed daily for a week. After this time, there was some improvement but it took a month for the scars to start fading.

Children and infants are the most vulnerable to burns and scalds due to their curiosity, playfulness and sensitive skins.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), burns are a global public health problem, accounting for an estimated 180,000 deaths annually. Majority of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries and almost two thirds occur in African and South-East Asia regions.

WHO also emphasises that along with adult women, children are particularly vulnerable to burns, citing improper adult supervision and maltreatment.

“Burns are the fifth most common cause of non-fatal childhood injuries,” says WHO.

Dr Henry Ssekyanzi, a paediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says the most common burns in children are caused by thermal or heat.

He adds that about 80 percent of the burns in children occur at home and these include scalds from porridge, hot water and the injuries are commonly sustained on hands, legs and sometimes on the chest area.

Levels of burns

Burns, according to Dr Ssekyanzi, are classified by the amount of damage done to the skin and other body tissue. They are grouped into four categories depending on the extent of the injuries sustained.

First-degree burns

These are usually minor and heal quickly without the need for one to go to hospital. They only affect the top layer of skin and no blisters form but result in reddened skin, pain and minor swelling around the burnt area.

Second degree burns

These are more serious and affect deeper layers of the skin. This type of burn is characterised by blisters, severe pain, peeling of the skin and redness. The blisters sometimes break open and the affected area swells and a child with this type of burn requires medical attention.

Third degree burns

These involve all the layers of the skin and the underlying tissues. The surface appears dry, waxy white, leathery, brown, or charred. There may be little or no pain, or the area may feel numb because of nerve damage.

Third-degree burns are severe and require immediate, professional medical attention because the burn wound is constantly changing, which sometimes makes it difﬁcult to determine the depth of the injury in the ﬁrst two to five days.

It can present as charred, white, yellow or bright red tissue. Although the severely burned area may not be blistered, it is often surrounded by blistered areas.

Fourth degree burns are very rare but lethal, and they extend to muscle and bone and these often require one to undergo plastic surgery.

Treatment

Dr Ssekyanzi says treatment and care for a child with burn injuries is divided into phases. They include rescue, resuscitation, resurfacing, rehabilitation, reconstruction and reviewing. These are especially critical where a large portion of the child’s skin is affected.

He emphasises that all burns should be treated quickly and appropriately to reduce damage to the skin and the underlying tissue.

First aid

According to Dr Ssekyanzi, if a child suffers a thermal burn, quickly immerse the burned hands, arms, or legs in cool water. You can also expose the burnt area to running tap water or cover it with a wet, soft cloth.

“Continue for about 15-30 minutes or until the pain has eased. Avoid applying ice or extremely cold water because it can cause vasoconstriction (the constriction of blood vessels, which increases blood pressure) and increases nerve damage,” Dr Ssekyanzi says.

Take the child to hospital immediately. If possible, give the child a pain killer such as Panadol to reduce pain before you go to hospital.

If the baby is breastfeeding, the mother should continue doing so. Proper feeding and a balanced diet are recommended for weaned children in order to promote faster healing.

Protect the burn from rubbing and pressure with a sterile non-stick gauze lightly taped or wrapped over it.

If it is a mild burn, after running cold water over the area, apply aloe vera gel or honey to enhance healing.

Hygiene

Ivan Ssentongo, a nurse at Masaka Regional Hospital, says when at home, a child with a burn should be clean and kept away from flies that would otherwise re-infect the wound.

It is not advisable to pop the blisters because this creates a wound which is susceptible to infections. During the treatment, it is important to help the child not to focus on the pain by trying to divert their attention.

When to seek medical help

You should take your child to the doctor if the burn is anything other than a minor first-degree one or if the size of the burn is larger than two inches in diameter, rush over to the emergency room. In case the burn affects areas like the hands, face or the genitals, or if the cause is an electrical one, it will be better to see the doctor immediately.

Don’ts

According to Dr Ssekyanzi, a paediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital, a parent should avoid the following:

● Do not pop the blisters. This is the work of the health worker.

● Do not use cream, lotion, oil, butter, or egg whites.

● Do not use a dressing that can shed fibres, because they can get caught in the burn