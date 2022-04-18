C-section: Why it is done and what to expect

A C-section is a way of delivering a baby by surgery that opens up the mother’s abdomen and uterus. It is also known as a cesarean birth. Although some women are certain ahead of time that they will have a C-section for different reasons, you may plan to have a vaginal birth only to find that your plan has to change.

While some C-sections are performed as an emergency, others are elective and according to www.nhs.uk, an elective C-section can be done from 39 weeks of pregnancy. Dr Franklin Wasswa, a general practitioner, says in Uganda and most of Africa, a C-section can be done by a general practitioner or a gynaecologist.

“It is considered a basic surgical procedure that every medical doctor needs to learn since it is considered a life-saving procedure,” he shares.

While elective C-section may be planned on the mother’s request, Dr Wasswa says it can also be planned for medical reasons. For instance, in cases where the medical team knows the mother cannot safely deliver the baby.

How it is done

According to Dr Wasswa, “It is a procedure done in sterile conditions, so it must be done in a theatre, with clean instruments.

‘‘An incision is made from the abdomen to the uterus, which is also cut open to remove the baby,” Dr Wasswa shares, adding that two types of incisions are used.

“One is vertical and another, commonly called bikini line or transverse incision,” he says.

According to webmed.com, vertical incisions are common in emergency C-sections since they are faster. While this cut eases access to the baby, it is said to be more painful and takes longer to heal. On the other hand, the horizontal incision is common with elective C-sections. It is preferred by most mothers because it is easier to hide, heals faster and causes less pain.

Necessity

There are indications and reasons why a caesarean section is done. Dr Herbert Ozelle, a gynaecologist, says these are categorised into maternal and foetal reasons.

Maternal reasons

Medical conditions: There are women who suffer from certain medical conditions during pregnancy such as high blood pressure (preeclampsia), diabetes, and sickle cell anaemia.

“When not well managed, the mother is in danger and the baby ought to be delivered earlier. However, this does not necessarily mean that if a mother has any of these conditions, they cannot have a vaginal birth,” he says.

Pelvis problems: When the pelvis is not wide enough to allow the baby to pass through, a C-section is the only option. Previously, medics did some measurements to try and assess if the woman’s pelvis is adequate enough for the baby to pass.

“Today, we allow the mother to go into labour and assess their progress. For example, whether the cervix is opening, and if the decent is going on well. In cases where the pelvis is not allowing progress, a C-section is done,” Dr Ozelle says.

Foetal reasons

Malposition: The baby is supposed to come out head first. However, there are cases where a baby has an abnormal presentation such as with the buttocks or an arm. While a mother can have a breech delivery where the buttocks are the first to come out, there are several risks such as the baby’s head getting stuck, which could lead to death.

Big baby: Dr Ozelle says a baby that weighs more than 4.5kgs should be delivered via a C-section as they may not go through the pelvis. “If they do, there are several complications that may arise such as injury to the mother’s perineum, fractures to the baby, especially at the collar bone, and peripheral nerve damage,” Dr Ozelle says.

Non-reassuring foetal status: Most people usually call it foetal distress and there are many reasons for these complications. Sometimes, the baby’s heartbeat is very low or very high (normal heartbeat is between 110 and 160).

“There are certain reasons to cause a variance in the heartbeat but if these are not resolved, a C-section is the only way out,” he says.

Bleeding during labour is not good and issues such as the placenta detaching earlier than expected may cause it. That may cause bleeding which necessitates a C-section.

Also, if the baby poops in the amniotic fluid, it is an indication that they are not well which calls for an emergency C-section.

Poor progress: Labour is expected to last a certain duration although at times, it is slow. There are several reasons for that such as the baby being big, malpositioning or the mother not having good contractions.

“With the latter, we give medication to make the contractions stronger. However, if that fails, a C-section is done,” Dr Ozelle says. He adds that there are instances where a C-section is not necessary such as when the umbilical cord is around the baby’s neck.

Several women want to have C-section because they do not want to go through labour pain. That said, Dr Ozelle says, there are several ways to control pain during labour.

“That is why a patient must have a discussion with their gynaecologist about pain and other worries so that when they experience excessive pain during labour, their preferred method is used,” he advises adding that one should also watch out for other effects that come with having a C-section. For example, a slip in taking care of a surgical area could lead to infection. Some of the signs include high temperature thus fever, pus from the incision and pain at the site. If you notice any of these symptoms, seek medical help.

Nerve damage

Both vertical and horizontal incisions involve cutting of nerves in the abdomen. Normally, as a woman heals, they may feel some numbness around their abdominal area although this goes with time. However, there are instances where the numbness persists causing the woman to experience sharp pain in their abdomen and legs. Here, one should seek immediate medical advice.

Hypertrophic scars

A scar will obviously form after C-section. However, in some instances, this scar becomes red, thick and raised. While it is not troublesome, it may cause irritation when fabric rubs on it. The extra tissue on the scar also looks bad which affects self-esteem.