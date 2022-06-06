Can a diabetic eat mangoes?

I have been diabetic for a longtime. Can I eat mangoes? J Binoga

Dear J Binoga,

Ripe mangoes are sweet because they contain sugars (glucose, fructose, and sucrose). Therefore, much as they contain other things including fibre and good flavours, they are deemed unsuitable for diabetics to eat. It is not surprising then that in Uganda, diabetics prefer to eat raw mangoes instead.

Much as the sugars in mangoes can cause an unacceptable rise in sugar levels, especially for one with diabetes, mangoes contain fibre, which slows down the entry of sugar in blood, hence minimising a rise in blood sugar caused by eating mangoes. Also, mangoes contain antioxidants which reduce the stress linked with a raise in blood sugar levels.

On the glycaemic index (ranking foods according to how they raise blood sugar levels), mangoes have an index of 51 and yet foods with the index of 55 or less are considered as having low glycaemic index and, therefore, not risky to eat except if eaten in large quantities. Eating two slices of mangoes or less in a day may be acceptable for diabetics. However, one should check their blood sugar levels before eating the mango.

If the sugar is low, eating ripe mangoes can help raise it to normal levels to avoid complications brought about by hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) including falling into a coma. That said, the number of mangoes you have to eat requires consulting your doctor first.

If the sugar is high, you might need to avoid eating any mangoes or to just take a slice or two if the sugar is normal. However, what and how much mango you should consume will depend on your doctor’s advice.

Does shouting worsen bad breath?

When I shout, I realise that everybody turns away holding their nose. Since I have suffered from bad breath for a long time, does shouting make it worse? Ephraim Kasozi

Dear Ephraim,

Most bad breath (halitosis) originates from the structures in the mouth. However, many people are unaware they have bad breath since if one smells something for a long time, they stop appreciating that smell to smell other things (olfactory fatigue). This is because smell is one of the senses that living things use for their own survival.

A smelly mouth or bad breath (halitosis) can be embarrassing bringing lots of stress to the sufferer the reason why when you see anybody turning away holding their nose when you speak, you may think it is because of your bad breath.

This could be the reason why whenever you see anybody touch their nose, you think these people may have noticed the smell (olfactory reference syndrome).

It is likely that you are now too sensitive to other people’s actions so that when you speak even when only a few people turn away or hold their nose you take lots of notice and interpret their actions as a result of trying to avoid the smelly breath coming from your mouth.

It is true that when one shouts, more air is emitted from the mouth with a likelihood of bad breath becoming more noticeable.

This, therefore, makes it imperative that the exact cause of this odour is investigated in order to properly address the odour and eliminate it.

Causes of bad breath may include poor dental hygiene, gum disease and a dry mouth, all which can be managed with the help of a dentist.