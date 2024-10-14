Can a mother with HIV, hepatitis B breastfeed?

Please tell me about breastfeeding in women with HIV or hepatitis B diseases. Can they safely breastfeed? Stella Asiimwe

The act of feeding a baby with breast milk, known as breastfeeding, not only provides the baby with perfect nutrition but also helps the baby fight off many illnesses. It is a cost-effective method with many benefits. It is recommended to breastfeed the baby within the first hour after birth, exclusively breastfeed for the first six months, and then introduce complementary foods for up to two years of age or beyond.

However, a drawback of breastfeeding arises when a woman has a disease such as HIV or hepatitis B, which can be transmitted to the baby. This is why some mothers with these conditions choose not to breastfeed.

Nonetheless, women with these conditions can breastfeed under the guidance of a doctor. Mothers need to attend antenatal care to determine their HIV or Hepatitis status and to receive appropriate measures to ensure their health and prevent transmission of the conditions to the baby during pregnancy, labour, and breastfeeding.

Preventing transmission of HIV to the baby when the mother is infected involves initiating HIV treatment early in pregnancy to maintain a low viral load, allowing for vaginal delivery without affecting the baby.

In cases where the viral load remains high (more than 1,000 copies/mL) or is unknown, a caesarean delivery can be arranged. Mothers should also continue taking HIV medicine while breastfeeding to minimise the risk of transmitting HIV to the baby.

Babies born to mothers with HIV should receive HIV drugs within six hours after birth to prevent mother-to-child transmission. They should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months and then introduced to complementary feeding until 12-24 months of age or beyond.