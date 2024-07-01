Can a virgin have syphilis?

Recently after a venereal disease research laboratory (VDRL) test, it was discovered that I have syphilis. I am a virgin. Is it true that syphilis is hereditary, the reason I have it? Abednego





Dear Abednego,

Syphilis is mostly a sexually transmitted disease (STD) acquired by a person due to direct contact with a sore, known as a chancre that occurs where the germ entered one’s body. Transmission can happen during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. In addition, pregnant women with syphilis can transmit it to their unborn child but because of testing during antenatal care, this kind of transmission has reduced. Children may acquire syphilis as a consequence of kissing, breast-feeding, or handling by infected mothers. Previously, blood transfusion used to transmit syphilis but today the risk is low due to blood testing.

The risk of transmission from sharing needles appears limited and it is not generally possible to contract syphilis through toilet seats, daily activities, hot tubs, or sharing eating utensils or clothing mainly because the bacteria die very quickly outside of the body. Syphilis is not genetically transmitted but may happen in one family due to the tradition of sharing wives or family promiscuity and of course mother-to-child transmission.

Whereas the commonest used syphilis test in Uganda is the cheap VDRL test, it is not specific for syphilis, leading to false-positive results, especially in those with, tuberculosis, malaria, and pregnancy. It may not therefore be sufficient for diagnosis.









What causes ingrown toenails?

I have a painful wound on the left toe near the nail. I have taken antibiotics and gone for several pedicures but this has not helped. What medicine can I take? Eva





Dear Eva,

Many people suffer from ingrown toenails for which they take antibiotics in vain. Ingrown toenails require cutting out the offending nail to allow healing.

Toenails may have the nails on the side growing into flesh due to a poor method of cutting nails from the side instead of across in front. Pedicurists may cut into the side of the nail resulting in the cut sides growing into the flesh. Cutting the nail only across at the front prevents ingrown toe nails.

Sometimes wearing high heels most of the time or walking on sloping ground will throw the weight of the person forward causing the nails to cut into the flesh. Not wearing high heels all the time or walking down the slopes helps.

Wearing ill-fitting shoes also risks ingrown toe nails and should therefore be avoided.