Can adults be vaccinated against cervical cancer?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

Is it true cancer of the cervix can be prevented by vaccination of children? Why is the vaccine not given to adults yet it is them who suffer from cervical cancer? Dr Peter

Human papilloma virus, (HPV) is a virus whose human infection may lead to changes in infected cells risking cancers (cervix, vulva or outer female genitals, vagina, penis, anus, mouth, or throat). Also, depending on the affected areas, the virus may lead to swellings called warts (genital, skin, palms or soles).

Of around 170 known types of HPV, more than 40 types may be spread through sexual contact ending up in cancer or warts although about 90 per cent of HPV infections cause no symptoms and may disappear on their own in about two years.

HPV 16 and18 cause 70 per cent of cervical cancer, which in Uganda is one of the most common cancers in women while HPV 6 and11 cause 90 per cent of genital warts. Since many women with this fatal cancer of the cervix report to medical facilities too late to get effective treatment, it is important to prevent the condition.

Prevention can target the risk factors of sexually transmitted HPV infections which include early age of first sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, smoking, and poor immune function. In addition, a vaccine which helps prevent most cervical cancers can be given. To be effective, the vaccine should be given before a girl or woman is exposed to the virus through sex, the reason girls aged nine and 14 are targeted for vaccination in Uganda.

Adults that may not have had sex yet or those whose human papillomavirus DNA testing through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test are negative can be immunised after consultations with one’s doctor.

In theory, vaccinating boys against the types of HPV associated with cervical cancer might also help protect girls from the virus by possibly decreasing transmission.

In Uganda, a vaccine targeting HPV 16 and 18 is given and apart from preventing cervical cancer, it may also prevent HPV-linked mouth, throat, penis, vulva and anus cancers.