Can drinking a lot of water make you gain weight?

I am 57 but have recently noticed that my stomach keeps growing bigger even when I exercise and take a lot of water. Can water cause one to gain stomach fat? Sarah

Dear Sarah,

Abdominal obesity, also known as a pot belly (central obesity), is excessive abdominal fat around the abdomen. Some people in Uganda take pride in having a big stomach while others are more worried about cosmetic issues and not its associated health risks.

One’s body type is primarily due to genetics, the reason why some people have large abdomens while others do not. If someone has a big stomach but also eats a diet high in sugar, fat or processed foods, then they may store fat in and around the abdominal organs and this can lead to being overweight, high fat in blood vessels, hypertension, stroke and heart disease, among others.

One may also risk getting type 2 diabetes, gallstones, and colon cancer, among other diseases. Since you may be post-menopausal you may not risk infertility like in the case of a younger woman.

One may be lean when young but if for some time she takes in more calories than she can burn, the excess calories may be stored as fat. Where the body stores that fat is determined partly by genetics, hormones and age, with a post-menopausal woman likely to deposit the fat around the stomach.

Much as you could be taking water, which may not have the calories to be turned into fat leading to obesity, you may also be taking in lots of sugary fluids which may include millet porridge, milk, alcohol, fruit juices, sodas, sports drinks and lots of sweet tea or coffee. These, although not solid foods, have lots of hidden calories, which may end up causing abdominal obesity.

Liquid calories are considered “hidden” because the body does not feel the same fullness from the drinks as it does from solid foods, hence making you take a lot of such fluids resulting in abdominal obesity.