Can HIV be transmitted after a vasectomy?

I am HIV positive but my wife is not. Is it possible to infect her with HIV after undergoing a vasectomy? James

Dear James,

Semen is made up of five percent sperm, 65 percent seminal vesicle fluids and around 30 percent prostatic fluid. The Cowper’s glands or the bulbo-urethral glands produce precum fluids to wash the urethra of acidic urine and help in lubrication during sex.

Tubes called Vas Deferens carry sperms from the testes to mix with the said seminal vesicle and prostate fluids, which then exit the penis as semen, which carries sperms and is responsible for causing pregnancy.

A vasectomy is an operation to prevent pregnancy by blocking or cutting the vas deferens tubes. This means that a man who has had a vasectomy will not cause pregnancy. However, fluids from the seminal vesicles, prostate and Cowper’s glands, which a woman will be exposed to during sex are likely to transmit HIV to a sexual partner except when the infected man uses a condom during sexual intercourse.

Your kind of question shows that you require seeing an Aids counsellor (with your wife) immediately so that you are shown how to avoid infecting your wife, apart from treatment for yourself as may be required.