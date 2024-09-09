Can I get pregnant at 56?

Dear Serina, Fibroids are non-cancerous swellings that develop in the womb of a woman during her reproductive years. Usually, such a woman has never had a baby or has taken long to reproduce. The majority of women with uterine fibroids may have no symptoms and can even get pregnant naturally. At 56, however, you are most likely in menopause, a time when you cannot get pregnant naturally but through IVF (the eggs have to be got from a younger woman and get fertilised outside of your body like in a test tube). The fertilised eggs will then be reinserted into the womb for pregnancy. Menopause is a time when a woman’s ovaries stop releasing eggs for reproduction and then she will have no periods.