Can I have unprotected sex following negative HIV test results?

If my partner's HIV test results are negative, is it safe to have unprotected sex? Mwebe

Dear Mwebe,

Within two to four weeks after HIV infection, many, but not all, people develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, a rash, muscle and joint pains, and headaches (known as "acute retroviral syndrome"). This occurs due to the body's natural response to the HIV infection.

During this time, when the body's defenses are being challenged, large amounts of the virus are being produced, increasing the risk of spreading the infection.

During this period, the usual tests called ELISA HIV tests (which check for HIV antibodies) will be negative. However, due to the high viral load, there is a risk of transmission, particularly through sexual contact.