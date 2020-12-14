Can I stop urine from smelling?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

My urine has a foul smell but only in the morning. What could be the problem? FM

Dear FM,

Urine smell largely depends on one’s diet, use of drugs and the water content in it (concentration). However, it may also be indicative of disease conditions such as a urinary tract infection, diabetes, or prostate infection.

The body tries to make urine more concentrated during sleep to reduce the need to keep waking up to pee. Also, sweating at night that helps regulate heat may also lead to need to concentrate urine, resulting in smelly, concentrated urine. So, morning urine, which may be more concentrated may have a foul smell.

Also, what one takes in terms of diet or drugs at night may affect the urine smell in the morning. Prostate infections after one has had sex at night may also lead to morning smelling urine.

You must visit a doctor to carry out tests to rule out other diseases, including infections. However, taking a lot of fluids for a proper fluid balance the whole day, not just in the morning as many people do can also be helpful.



I suspect that my husband fathered a child with his niece. I want to secretly do a DNA test. How can I do it? Longiros

Dear Longiros,

Previously, resemblance was used to determine paternity. However, this was inaccurate and watered down by claims that offspring resembled the maternal relatives unknown to the paternal side.

Then blood grouping was used but this would only be useful in excluding offspring with differing blood groups and hence was not accurate as well.

DNA paternity tests which are more accurate were recently introduced in Uganda but these require the DNA input of both the alleged father and alleged offspring and here blood, hair, teeth, fingernail clippings, teeth, cheek swabs or used toothbrushes and blood stains can be used.

Advertisement

The main drawback in DNA testing is obtaining samples without causing unnecessary family break-ups in case the tests confirm paternity.

This requires samples to be taken secretly like in your case and here hair to be used should have hair roots since these have cells whose DNA can be tested. Most hair lost in the normal way except that plucked has no roots and up to six hairs may be required. Hair, fingernail clippings and tooth DNA tests are not commonly done in Uganda.

Also, toothbrushes used within 2 weeks can give good DNA results but these should be kept well without exposing them to harsh conditions such as sunshine.

The earliest a DNA paternity test can be taken is when a woman has been pregnant for nine weeks.

Here, a blood sample from both the mother and the alleged father is used since the baby’s DNA is found within the mother’s bloodstream after nine weeks of pregnancy. Using tissues of the foetus itself can cause a miscarriage and other complications.

The earliest DNA tests are done in most Ugandan labs is two weeks of neonatal age.

I think the best you can use for your paternity DNA tests should be a tooth brush, depending on whether the baby uses a toothbrush.



Disclaimer

This information is not medical care and no doctor-patient relationship is created by this use of the information. Content in this section is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or care from your physician.

This information is not a substitute for a formal diagnosis, physical examination, or prescription and should not be used to treat a medical condition.

Do not ignore or delay obtaining professional medical advice because of information accessed here. Please see your doctor in person if you are looking for a personal medical evaluation, diagnosis, prescription, or treatment.

