Can I stop urine from smelling?

My urine has a foul smell but only in the morning. What could this be? FM

Dear FM,

Urine smell largely depends on one’s diet, use of drugs and the water content in it (concentration). However, it may also be indicative of disease conditions such as a urinary tract infection, diabetes, or prostate infection.

The body tries to make urine more concentrated during sleep to reduce the need to keep waking up to pee. Also, sweating at night that helps regulate heat may also lead to need to concentrate urine, resulting in smelly, concentrated urine. So, morning urine, which may be more concentrated may have a foul smell.

Also, what one takes in terms of diet or drugs at night may affect the urine smell in the morning. Prostate infections after one has had sex at night may also lead to morning smelling urine.

You need checking out your urine to rule out other diseases, including infections but taking lots of fluids for a proper fluid balance the whole day but not only in the morning as many Ugandans do can also be helpful.

