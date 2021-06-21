Can I take Brustan ahead of my second Covid-19 jab?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

Doctor, I normally take Brustan for my painful periods. My next round of periods is due around the time of my second Covid -19 jab. Can I take Brustan then? Millie



Brustan is a combination drug made up of Paracetamol and Ibuprofen, both usually taken as painkillers.

Ibuprofen reduces pain caused by inflammation and during periods by working against formation of prostaglandins implicated in causation of some types of painful periods.

When people are vaccinated against Covid-19, they may get fever or joint pains among other side effects resulting from the body’s activity of making protection against the Covid germs being immunised against.

Because Ibuprofen works against inflammation, it is thought that the drug might interfere with formation of protection hence the advice on social media against taking ibuprofen before or after vaccination.

However, one may take Ibuprofen in doses prescribed by a doctor to ease the side effects of the vaccine without the drug interfering with how the vaccine works. Please avoid self-prescription at all times by consulting your doctor always.

