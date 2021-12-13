Can I visit a dentist during pregnancy?

By  Dr Okim John Paul

What you need to know:

  • To ensure your safety, the dentist will ask you questions including whether you have any medical conditions, are on any medications, have any allergies and your age, among others. 

Yes you can and should. Seeing a dentist is independent of whatever medical condition you have or your age. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.