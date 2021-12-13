Can I visit a dentist during pregnancy?

Yes you can and should. Seeing a dentist is independent of whatever medical condition you have or your age.

You can visit a dentist for any other reason and not necessarily tooth extraction or any other dental procedure.

It could just be a checkup and you are advised on what to do depending on what the doctor discovers.

You should also know that before a dentist recommends any procedure, they are sure there will be no harm to you or your unborn baby.

To ensure your safety, the dentist will ask you questions including whether you have any medical conditions, are on any medications, have any allergies and your age, among others.

In most cases, dental procedures are limited in the first three months of pregnancy because of prescribed medication that could be unsafe for child development.

However, other procedures such as cements, cleaning (scaling) can be done and braces can be maintained. After three months, most dental procedures can be done, including tooth extractions.

Regular visits to the dentist during pregnancy are advised since hormonal changes negatively affect mouth structures. For example, the gum, whose pain when diseased is equivalent to a toothache.

Dental X-rays have minimal radiation doses in comparison to other forms of X-rays done on the body, although all X-rays are contraindicated (not to be done) during pregnancy.