Can kissing cause cancer? Shallita

Dear Shallita

Kissing happens when one puts their lips in contact with another person’s body part with the commonest kissing in Uganda being mouth to mouth (sign of passion). Mouth to cheek (peck) and mouth to hand (a sign of respect) are less common.

A human mouth has very many small organisms (resident and those that have been introduced there) so that if one is exposed to another person’s saliva through kissing, they may get infected with disease-causing germs, including those that may cause cancer (oncoviruses or oncogenic bacteria).

Although the risk of transmitting or getting infectious organisms through kissing is low, it may mainly depend on the number of germs transferred, one’s strength to fight off germs (immunity) and presence of wounds or other infections in a victim-to-be. The germs can move from the mouth to the nose, throat and lungs and cause infections there.

Epstein-Barr virus, which causes kissing disease can also lead to cancers which include Burkitt’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and Nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Human Papilloma viruses (HPV) can ,theoretically, through kissing lead to cancers of the throat and mouth although HPV usually infects these areas through unprotected oral sex.

Although Hepatitis B and C may cause cancer of the liver, they are not believed to be transmitted through kissing. Helicobacter Pylori infection that causes peptic ulcer disease and cancer of the stomach is known to be spread through kissing, oral sex, and contaminated food or drinking water.





What causes constant stomach pain?

I am 52 years old but always suffering from stomach pain. I have tried taking diclofenac, a painkiller, to no avail. What can I do? Johnson

Dear Johnson

Stomach pain can be caused by a number of things including infection with a germ called helicobacter pylori, the cause of most peptic ulcers.

Although diclofenac is a strong and good painkiller, it can remove the inside prostaglandin stomach covering responsible for protecting the stomach from stomach acid and as a result, continued intake of diclofenac may lead to peptic ulcers or worsen existing peptic ulcers.

Please go to hospital for a check-up which will eliminate the cause of your stomach pain. Most importantly, stop self-prescribing painkillers which may worsen your problem or get rid of the stomach pain without treating or eliminating the cause of pain.