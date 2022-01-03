Can kissing cause cancer?

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • A human mouth has very many small organisms (resident and those that have been introduced there) so that if one is exposed to another person’s saliva through kissing, they may get infected with disease-causing germs, including those that may cause cancer (oncoviruses or oncogenic bacteria).

Can kissing cause cancer? Shallita

