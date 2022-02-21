Can sperm live in pool water?

In 2016, it was reported that a boy in Florida, USA, impregnated 16 girls during a swimming party but this was later confirmed to be a hoax. You should be worried about getting allergies to pool water and infectious diseases such as Legionnaires’ Disease, also known as Legionellosis, cryptosporidium parasite (which is highly resistant to chlorine), and gastro-enteritis or typhoid, among others.

How diet affects your teeth

To better understand how your diet affects your teeth, we review some bad choices and good choices you can make in your day-to-day life:

Bad choices

Sugar

Tooth decay develops when bacteria makes contact with sugar in the mouth, creating a harmful acid that damages the teeth. Sugars contribute to this process, which is why dentists urge their patients to avoid sugary treats.

Acids

Acidic foods such as citrus fruits and pickles can increase your mouth’s exposure to acid, which can cause your teeth to lose minerals. Although you should not avoid oranges, lemons, tomatoes, and the like, try to eat them as a part of a larger meal to minimise the effects of the acid.

Soft drinks

According to the Academy of General Dentistry, these drinks are filled with sugars, empty calories, and flavour additives, and they will break down your teeth over time, especially if you drink them throughout the day.

Snacking

Limit your snacking or choose healthy snacks (apples, carrots, nuts,), and brush your teeth after eating snacks when you can.

Good choices

Generally, aim for lots of fruits and vegetables (they should fill at least half your plate), whole grains, a variety of proteins, a small amount of dairy, and limited sweets. Finally, remember to brush and floss your teeth after meals and schedule regular appointments with your dentist- Source: www.wilkdental.com