Can sperm live in pool water?

A sperm. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Also, a dirty pool environment (chairs, toilets and other surfaces) can cause infections such as gastroenteritis, typhoid, Athlete’s foot (an infection by fungus), a common cold and herpes simplex among others.

I have recently developed this fear of swimming in public pools for fear of getting pregnant. Is this possible? Lhona

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.