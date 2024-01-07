Can stress make one gain weight?

I have noticed that many people lose a lot of weight when they are stressed. I just gain weight instead. Why? ABD

Dear ABD,

When the body faces a perceived threat, a part of the brain called the hypothalamus helps one respond to and address the threat through interaction of nerves and hormonal mechanisms. These hormones include adrenaline and cortisol from the adrenal glands.

The body's stress response system is usually self-limiting so that with the threat abating, these responses return to normal. However, when the stress takes long to abate in some people or if they do not adjust when the threat goes away, they may develop stress-related symptoms such as high blood pressure, fear, weight loss or weight gain in some people, especially involving the areas around the tummy.

Stress in some people may lead to loss of appetite, poor dietary choices and a breakdown, especially of fat tissues, resulting in loss of weight.

In other people, stress may lead to weight gain, especially through the cortisol stress hormone increasing sugar in the body by stimulating fat and carbohydrate utilization and increased appetite especially for sweet and fatty foods as well as stress or emotional eating.

Those facing emotional eating do not eat to satisfy physical hunger but eat because they find comfort in eating. In this case, most people will eat unhealthy foods, especially junk or sweet foods which will in the end lead to obesity with its complications.