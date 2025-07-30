Can you live healthily on one meal a day?

By Angela Nakiyuka





While for many Ugandans, eating just one meal a day is not a lifestyle choice but a harsh reality dictated by financial hardship, globally, a growing number of people deliberately adopt this practice, known as OMAD (One Meal a Day). OMAD is an extreme form of intermittent fasting. While traditional nutrition guidelines advocate for three balanced meals daily, the feasibility of OMAD sparks debate, shaped by economic constraints, health trends, and modern work demands.

Weight loss trend or economic necessity?

This voluntary version allows practitioners to carefully plan a nutrient-dense meal while enjoying the luxury of choice, they can break their fast whenever they choose. The wellness industry markets this approach as a form of biohacking, emphasising its simplicity and supposed health benefits while overlooking its inherent privilege. In stark contrast, for many Ugandans, OMAD is not a lifestyle choice but an economic necessity forced upon them by rising food prices and stagnant wages. Where the privileged practitioner sees discipline, the struggling family sees survival. This involuntary form of OMAD often means sacrificing nutritional quality for quantity, with meals heavy on cheap carbohydrates but lacking essential proteins and vitamins.

The consequences extend far beyond temporary hunger, potentially leading to malnutrition, weakened immunity, and long-term health complications that ultimately cost more to treat than the "saved" meal expenses. For low-income earners such as Marian Ajiko, a seamstress in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, OMAD stems from necessity, not preference. "Between demanding clients and long hours, I rarely have time, or money, for more than one meal," she admits. Street vendors and market workers face similar struggles, often relying on cheap snacks and sugary drinks to power through 12-hour work days. By evening, exhaustion suppresses hunger, leaving little energy to cook a balanced meal. However, experts caution that OMAD’s benefits hinge on meal quality. A diet lacking protein, vitamins, or minerals can trigger muscle loss, fatigue, and malnutrition.

Dr Bonny Kato warns: "Inadequate calcium and Vitamin D intake weakens bones, impairing growth in youth and increasing fracture risks in adults." Vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and chronic disease patients should avoid OMAD without medical oversight. Mastulah Namusoke, a hair stylist in Kireka, Wakiso District, challenges stereotypes: "People assume OMAD is only for the poor, but some choose it for discipline or convenience." The wellness enthusiast chooses OMAD from a position of food security, knowing they can eat more if desired. The economically disadvantaged have no such luxury, their OMAD stems from lack of options rather than deliberate choice. This distinction underscores how the same behaviour can represent either privilege or deprivation depending on one's circumstances. Yet for others, merging lunch and dinner is a financial strategy, cutting costs on fuel, ingredients, or expensive takeout. In urban areas, where restaurant meals consume a significant portion of daily wages, OMAD becomes a pragmatic compromise.





Health impact

The debate around OMAD's health impact reveals a complex interplay between potential benefits and significant risks, heavily influenced by whether the practice is chosen or imposed by circumstance. Proponents of voluntary OMAD cite evolutionary biology, arguing that our ancestors often experienced periods of fasting between meals, which may have shaped human metabolism to function optimally with intermittent nourishment. Some research suggests that compressing eating into a narrow window can indeed improve insulin sensitivity, promote autophagy (the body's cellular cleanup process), and aid in weight management, benefits that Dr Kenneth Katumwa acknowledges when the approach is carefully planned. However, these potential advantages hinge on critical factors that are often overlooked in popular discourse.

First, the quality of the single meal matters profoundly. A nutrient-dense plate rich in proteins, healthy fats, fiber, and micronutrients can theoretically sustain bodily functions, but this requires access to diverse, high-quality foods, a privilege unavailable to many who practice OMAD out of economic necessity. For low-income households, that one meal is more likely to consist of calorie-dense staples like posho or rice, lacking the vitamins and minerals needed for long-term health. Second, the body's response to OMAD varies drastically based on individual context. While some metabolically healthy individuals may adapt well, others, particularly those with preexisting conditions like diabetes or hormonal imbalances, risk exacerbating their health issues. Dr Katumwa's caution about "chronic nutrient deficiencies" underscores a grim reality; involuntary OMAD often leads to iron-deficiency anaemia, muscle wasting, and compromised immunity over time.