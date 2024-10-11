Cancer battle: Apio found strength in husband’s unwavering support

In the serene village of Kinyara, nestled near Bugungu Prison in Njeru, 54-year-old Florence Apio began to encounter a relentless wave of sickness in 2022. Initially, she faced diagnoses of typhoid, malaria, and high blood pressure.

Each episode of illness stretched over two gruelling months, with prescribed treatments yielding little relief. Despite her unwavering faith in the medical system, she found herself battling urinary tract infections that stubbornly refused to dissipate.

“I was faithful to my husband, and I could not understand why these infections lingered,” Ms Apio confided, her voice laced with confusion and despair. I

In a moment of vulnerability, she encouraged her husband to undergo testing as well, but his results came back clear. This revelation left her feeling lost, grappling with the mystery of her persistent afflictions.

The deepening shadows

As time went on, her condition deteriorated further. Ms Apio began to experience troubling symptoms, including a brown and sometimes bloody discharge accompanied by a fever that clung to her like a shadow.

The concern deepened, especially since her periods had ceased in 2018. In search of answers, she visited a nearby clinic, only to be referred to Rays of Hope in Jinja for further examination. There, she learned the heartbreaking truth: she had wounds on her cervix.

Unraveling diagnosis

“I was referred to Kyabirwa Surgical Centre, where a sample of cells was taken from my cervix,” she recalled, her heart heavy with uncertainty. “I was sent home to wait for the results.” The samples were analysed at Lancet Laboratories, and soon after, she received the call that would change her life forever.

When the patient navigator handed her the results, Ms Apio was engulfed by shock and fear. The reality of her diagnosis hung heavily in the air, and her family shared in her anguish. Yet, after counselling from Rays of Hope, they rallied together, united in the decision to commence treatment without delay.

A supportive partner

Ms Apio found strength in her husband’s unwavering support.

“I feel fortunate to have him by my side,” she expressed, tears glistening in her eyes.

In July 2023, they made their way to the Uganda Cancer Institute, where Ms Apio opened a file to begin her treatment journey. Initially prescribed radiotherapy, she was faced with the harsh reality of long wait times due to the overwhelming demand for treatment.

“The doctors advised me to return home until September,” she remembered each word a reminder of her vulnerability.

Treatment begins

On September 20, 2023, Ms Apio’s battle truly began. After three days of radiotherapy, she commenced chemotherapy, undergoing both treatments concurrently.

“Each morning brought radiotherapy, followed by chemotherapy in the afternoon,” she recounted, the exhaustion evident in her voice.

The side effects were brutal—loss of appetite, relentless vomiting, and hair loss left her feeling utterly weak. Yet, amid the pain, a fierce determination ignited within her.

“I had to endure, for my children,” she said, her resolve palpable. After 25 days of radiotherapy and four weeks of chemotherapy, she completed her treatment before the end of October that year.

A circle of care

Throughout her ordeal, Ms Apio’s husband and daughter stood as pillars of strength, their love fortifying her spirit.

“My church community also uplifted me,” she recalled, gratitude washing over her. The doctors had warned of the potential need to remove her uterus to prevent the cancer from spreading. But after treatment, they delivered a glimmer of hope—her cancer had been contained.

“My husband was ready to support any decision for my healing, but the doctor assured us that surgery was unnecessary,” she shared, relief flooding her voice. “I was going to be okay.”

A new chapter begins

As she returned to the cancer institute on January 19, 2024, for review, Ms Apio was filled with nervousness but also hope. After review, she was okay.

“I was told to reach out to Rays of Hope if I needed assistance,” she explained, comforted by the ongoing support from navigators who frequently checked in on her and other patients.

Their visits reminded her that she was not alone in this daunting fight against cancer.